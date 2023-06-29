Former Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks remembered Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the NFL, who passed away at age 35 in Destin, Florida. According to reports, Mallett died on Tuesday, June 27 due to a tragic drowning accident.

Middlebrooks added an emotional message to the tributes to Mallett that also featured Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Brandon Bolden, and many more.

"I lost my best friend today. Someone who has stuck by my side since we were just kids. The most competitive, hard headed, fun loving person I ever met. Nothing prepares you for this. I was lucky to have him for as long as I did. Rest in Love One-Five. We love you."

Middlebrooks also shared a couple of nostalgic photos featuring himself and Mallett.

The New England Patriots selected Ryan in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Arkansas. He participated in the 2015–2017 Baltimore Ravens season.

Will Middlebrooks and Ryan Mallett's beautiful friendship

Mallett and Middlebrooks were Texas buddies from their early years. From 2012 through 2014, Middlebrooks, who is currently a NESN commentator, was a player in Boston, playing during Mallett's tenure with the Patriots.

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

In the seventh grade, Middlebrooks and Mallett met at a football camp in Texarkana, Texas, and quickly become close. Their families grew close, and Middlebrooks' mother posted a statement on social media about Mallett, referring to him as her "other son."

"The one who sat on my lap as a joke into adulthood and never, ever forgot my birthday," Julie Procell Middlebrooks wrote. "The other half of [Will Middlebrooks'] competitive soul. I want you back. I want you enjoying the life you made. I want to help your mom and can't."

Will Middlebrooks made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2012 and remained there until 2014. He also participated in MLB games with the Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres.

