Will MLB implement electronic strike zone in 2024? MLB insider shares latest on league's plans for next year

The electronic strike zone is more than likely coming at some point, but MLB is reportedly not going to bring it in for the 2024 season. Rule changes shook the league at the beginning of 2023, but it doesn't appear as if major changes are coming in 2024.

Instead, MLB will tinker with the existing rules, but there's no plan to bring in a robotic umpire. This comes from a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, who said via USA Today:

"MLB has no plans to implement an electronic strike zone in 2024, but likely will tinker with the pitch clock and limit mound visits. They also are discussing the potential of increasing the number of batters a reliever must face from three to four or five, with one executive saying he’d like to make it mandatory for starters to pitch at least five innings."

Rule changes are on the docket, but there's no indication that perhaps the biggest rule change in baseball history is ready or needed to be implemented for the next season.

MLB not making major rule changes for 2024

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that he believes that the most important thing is that owners players and umpires have the "opennness" to revisit changes that they've made.

MLB won't implement the electronic strike zone

He indicated that the only considerations are the existing rules, especially those that were changed for 2023, such as the pitch clock and more:

"And I’m hopeful that that process becomes more collaborative. I know there are some rule changes that have been discussed in the committee that were actually player suggestions. I take that as a huge positive. And I’m hopeful that with some further discussion, that things that are out on the table, we’re able to reach a consensus.”

The pitch clock was a topic of discussion often, but it appears to have been successful in shortening the games. The bigger bases and more were implemented in 2023, but it appears as if the league isn't considering anything set in stone.

