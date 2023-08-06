Will MLB suspend Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez? Reviewing league's previous sanctions on major brawls

The Cleveland Guardians' game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday witnessed one of the most volatile brawls in MLB history as Jose Ramirez knocked out White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson with a devasting punch.

What started as a heated discussion, escalated into an all-out boxing match as Ramirez and Anderson traded blows in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Anderson came out worse from their face-off as Ramirez landed a right hook on the White Sox star's chin, knocking him out temporarily.

The brawl ended with six people being ejected from the game after a lengthy discussion by the umpires.

Anderson was visibly shaken after taking that blow and was omitted from the series finale. However, the Phillies slotted in Ramirez as the designated hitter for the game on Sunday.

White Sox manager shrugged off any injury concerns regarding Anderson, stating that it was a planned day off for the 30-year-old.

"He's OK," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "He was going to get a day off today just like Bennie and Vaughn. It might not look that way, but it is what it is."

Although the MLB has not revealed any punishment for the players so far, the duo will likely be charged heavily for their conduct on the field on Saturday.

MLB's major punishments for brawls in the recent past

It wouldn't be anything new for the fans to witness both players miss, at least, half a dozen games each in the coming days, as the MLB usually hands down game suspensions to players after a brawl.

Last year's dug-out clearing brawl involving the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners resulted in players and managers getting suspended for several games.

While the Angels interim manager Phil Nevin received a 10-game suspension, Mariners Jesse Winker, the instigator of the brawl, was handed a seven-game suspension.

A total of 12 players, managers, and coaches from both sides were suspended for a combined 47 games after that fight.

Ramirez's dust-up with Anderson reminded fans of Rougned Odor's fight with José Bautista in 2016. Bautista, much like Anderson, took a punch right to his chin following a hard slide.

Odor was suspended for eight games and was fined $5,000 for his outburst, while Bautista received a one-game ban. Blue Jays pitcher Jesse Chavez and manager John Gibbons were also handed a three-game suspension each.