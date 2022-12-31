Will MLB The Show 23 be available on other platforms besides Sony?

There are several major questions surrounding the release of MLB The Show 23, including the release date, system compatibility and who will be selected as the cover athlete. While the exact details are yet to be released, there are some clues that may help fans figure out what they need to know.

The most frequently asked question about MLB The Show 23 is the most obvious: when will the game be released? While previous iterations of the game have been released in mid-April, several fans and experts are predicting a mid-to-late March release.

The 2022 MLB season officially began on April 7, with The Show 22 hitting stores on April 5, with early access available on April 1. If the trend of releasing the game before the season continues, the game may be released roughly a week before Opening Day on March 30, 2023.

Another important question fans have been wondering is which system the game will be released on. According to a leaked document from Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security, The Show 23 is slated to be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

While we await the official announcement, it's unlikely that Sony will veer away from releasing the game on Xbox. The cross-console move helped boost sales of the game once it made the shift from being a PlayStation-exclusive title following the release of The Show 21.

Larry Frum @lfrum I would not have guess MLB The Show 22 would be my most played game for 2022 on @Xbox . But, there it is... I would not have guess MLB The Show 22 would be my most played game for 2022 on @Xbox. But, there it is... https://t.co/btQXVX9OTq

Who will be on the cover of MLB The Show 23?

Fans of the game series have been speculating which MLB superstar deserves to be on the cover of this year's release. While names such as Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso and Jazz Chisholm have been mentioned online, one of the names being circulated is Julio Rodriguez.

The Show has made it a point to select the most exciting and popular young players in the league such as Vladimir Gurrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr.

This is why Julio Rodriguez would make logical sense to be selected as the 2023 cover athlete. The Seattle Mariners phenom took the league by storm last season, becoming the third player in MLB history to post 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in their rookie season.

MLB Customz @mlbcustomz MLB The Show 23 Cover Concept with Rookie of the Year Winner, Julio Rodriguez MLB The Show 23 Cover Concept with Rookie of the Year Winner, Julio Rodriguez https://t.co/mOW9WwSznx

