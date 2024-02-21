Will MLB The Show 24 be available on PS4? Exploring all compatible options

Every spring, baseball fans buzz with excitement as it is the start of a new page in MLB. Fans of the sport and the acclaimed video game series MLB: The Show look forward to a new release every year.

However, baseball fans still wonder if the game will be available on the much beloved PlayStation 4. The answer to that question is "yes." With a Standard Edition cost of $59.99, MLB: The Show 24 will debut on the PlayStation 4 this March.

Fans will see Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grace the game cover this year. So, on which platforms will the game be available?

MLB: The Show was developed by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive. So, it will be available on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, the tech company's most advanced console.

The game also comes with a dual entitlement with the purchase of the MVP Edition. This means the game will still be playable if the buyer wants to upgrade his console and purchase a PlayStation 5. This is common practice with other popular sports video game titles such as soccer's EAFC and NFL's Madden line.

MLB: The Show's history

Baseball's most recognizable video game franchise premiered on February 28, 2006: MLB: The Show 06. David Ortiz was selected as the game's cover athlete, and it was launched for the PlayStation and the PlayStation 2.

Since then, it's been a who's who of video game covers ranging from Shohei Ohtani to Yasiel Puig. NBC and FOX Sports broadcaster Matt Vasgersian has lent his voice to the game for the longest time. However, since MLB: The Show 22, he has been replaced by Jon Sciambi and Chris Singleton. The two ended his 16-year streak as the game's in-game commentator.

