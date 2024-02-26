Will MLB The Show 24 feature Nike's controversial uniform? Latest update after game's first look

MLB The Show 24 will hit the shelves next month, laying months of consternation from fans everywhere to rest. Ahead of the release of the most realistic baseball video game ever made, questions are abound regarding the potential array of features.

Developed by San Diego Studios under PlayStation Studios, the game will become availabale to buyers everywhere on March 19. However, the latest instalment of this beloved gaming series is not immune from the controversy that exists in other parts of the industry.

"Gonna keep riding that wave of excitement around the cover reveal yesterday! I am SO excited to unveil my custom made MLB The Show ‘24 Jerseys! Inspire. Entertain. Educate. #MLBTheShow" - Cinny

While MLB The Show 24 will allow users to create their own jerseys in a certain mode, mandated outfits are causing a stir. On account of MLB allowing Nike to produce a new line of controversial-looking uniforms, fans are not so sure if they want to see these unpopular get-ups represented in the new game.

This narrative fits into a larger row ongoing between MLB, Nike, and Fanatics, the licensed manufacturer of the jerseys under a three-way agreement between the parties dating back to 2018.

Despite the fact that Nike lauds the fits as the “most advanced” jersey wear ever, several MLB stars have had their way. For instance, well-known Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner remarked that "everyone hates them."

"Derek Jeter Storylines mode coming in MLB The Show 24" - Talkin' Yanks

Each edition, MLB The Show released an athlete on the cover of their game. This season, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is primed to grace the cover. This will be the eighteenth edition of the game, as MLB The Show 06 came out in 2006.

Fans should brace for some uniform changes in MLB The Show 24

In truth, not much about the features of MLB The Show 24 is currently known to the public. This includes whether or not the game plans to fully adopt the uniforms, which have been met with very frayed reaction from fans and from players alike.

That said, some preliminary glimpses at the game do show a change in lettering, but no ads, despite commercial imagery being introduced to the league. In March, potential players will have the chance to find out what the story is with the game's position on these controversial new uniform changes.

