Will the Pitch Clock be used in 2023 playoffs? MLB reveals new tweaks ahead of postseason

The controversial pitch clock was one of the biggest changes that fans saw this season. A brainchild of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, many traditional fans believed that the new feature would fundamentally compromise the nature of the game.

Under the new regulation, pitchers had fifteen seconds to deliver their throw, or twenty if a runner was on base. Conversely, batters had to be ready to hit by the eight-second mark. Failure on the part of either party results in a tally against them in the at-bat's count.

The clock was designated with the goal of shortening game times. By all metrics, the timer has served as an extremely effective tool, cutting the average game time to about two hours and forty minutes, down from well over three hours last season.

The clock, however, was not without detractors. Several pitchers lambasted Manfred and his new restrictions. Additionally, many batters were also vexed. Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres quipped that "I'll start a lot of at-bats down 0-1 this year" during spring training.

Unfortunately for those who do not like the clock, no indication has come from Manfred's office regarding any sort of change to the timer. This means that games in the postseason will follow the exact same clock violation rules that applied during the regular season.

The only remote change that will occur in the playoffs is the league's use of "elite" Field Timing Co-Ordinators. These individuals, tasked with running the clock, will be divided into one team per series, and will travel, unlike the FTCs used in the regular season.

The one rule that will be different in the 2023 postseason pertains to the "Ghost Runner." During the regular season, each team would start their hitting side of an extra inning with a runner on second. However, this rule will not feature in the postseason.

MLB pitch clock is here to stay, even in the playoffs

When the Toronto Blue Jays get their Wild Card Series against the Twins underway on October 3, the MLB playoffs will have officially begun. For the first time, fans will get to see the pitch clock feature in a postseason game.

Although commissioner Manfred has acknowledged the fact that the pitch clock presents challenges for the nature of postseason ball, he does not see a change an nessecary. The commissioner has repeatedly affirmed his conviction that the clock is here to stay, so get ready for a pitch-clock-postseason.