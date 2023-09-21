Will Sandy Alcantara return this season? Marlins pitcher set to begin rehab assignment just one week after UCL injury

The Miami Marlins have received an encouraging update in regards to the health of their ace Sandy Alcantara. Only one week after suffering an injury to his UCL, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner is set to begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

"Sandy Alcántara starts for the @JaxShrimp against @nashvillesounds on his rehab assignment. His 1st minors start since a 3.89 ERA with New Orleans AAA in 2018. #Marlins | @sandyalcantar22" - @PrawnPitchJax

It's a surprising announcement given the fact that Sandy Alcantara was diagnosed with a UCL strain earlier this month, which seemed to have ended his 2023 campaign. While the team was hesitant to rule him out for the remainder of the year, it seemed unlikely that he would return to the rotation this season.

Now, it appears the team was right to wait on the decision since Alcantara is already set to begin his rehab assignment. The diagnosis of a strain comes with a wide range of outcomes, so it seems that the Miami Marlins star avoided any major damage. Had he not, there is no way that the team would risk the 28-year-old sustaining a more severe injury.

Based on multiple reports, if all goes according to plan, Sandy Alcantara could make two starts for the Miami Marlins next week, while also having regular rest in between appearances.

"Sandy Alcantara making a rehab start tonight sets him up to potentially pitch twice for the Marlins on regular rest next week: Tuesday @ NYM Game 162 Sunday @ PIT (if necessary to make the playoffs)" - @FishOnFirst

If this turns out to be the case, it could be massive for the Miami Marlins, who are currently fighting for the final National League Wild Spot. Entering Thursday's action, the Marlins sit only 0.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the final postseason spot in the National League. Sandy Alcantara's potential return could be the difference between making the postseason or not for Miami.

A closer look at Sandy Alcantara's 2023 season for the Marlins

It's been a bit of an off-season for Alcantara, who entered the 2023 campaign as the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner. This year, Sandy has posted a 7-12 record with a 4.14 ERA over 184.2 innings. Over his 28 starts this season, Alcantara also racked up 151 strikeouts.

These numbers are a far cry from his Cy Young Award-winning 2022 season, which saw Alcantara post a 14-9 record with a dazzling 2.28 ERA and a career-high 207 strikeouts.