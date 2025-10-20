Will Smith and Alex Vesia’s wives react as Tanner Scott’s and Dalton Rushing’s partners show off matching October energy

The Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series defense has gone to plan in October so far, with the NL West team four wins away from becoming the first team in more than two decades to go back-to-back.While the Dodgers players are on the cusp of making history, their partners, who have been supporting the team from the stands, are enjoying the winning run in October.Dodgers' All-Star closer Tanner Scott's wife, Maddie, shared glimpses of her time with rookie catcher Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power, in her latest Instagram post. Maddie and Kaitlyn wore matching tops with the names of their partners.&quot;Loving this whole October baseball thing,&quot; Maddie captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaddie's pictures with Kaitlyn drew heartfelt reactions from other Dodgers players' partners. Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinelli, and closer Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla, commented on the post.&quot;Yes we are,&quot; Cara wrote.&quot;Loving you,&quot; Kayla wrote.Kaitlyn also commented on the post:&quot;Let's keep it rolling.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Maddie's post also featured pictures of their son, Beau, who turned two in September.Tanner Scott's wife Maddie celebrated Dodgers' NLCS triumph against MilwaukeeThe Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in four games to make the Fall Classic for a second consecutive season. Following their Pennant-clinching win last week, Maddie shared pictures of their celebrations from Dodger Stadium.Her Instagram post on Friday featured photos of her husband, Tanner Scott, along with their son, Beau, playing with his mother at the ballpark.&quot;To the World Series we go,&quot; Maddie captioned her family picture. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTanner Scott didn't take part in the championship series against the Brewers as he reportedly dealt with a lower-body issue he sustained during the division series against the Philadelphia Phillies.However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers are reportedly adding Scott to the World Series roster after the All-Star closer's recovery.