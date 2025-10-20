  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Will Smith and Alex Vesia’s wives react as Tanner Scott’s and Dalton Rushing’s partners show off matching October energy

Will Smith and Alex Vesia’s wives react as Tanner Scott’s and Dalton Rushing’s partners show off matching October energy

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:48 GMT
Will Smith and Alex Vesia&rsquo;s wives react as Tanner Scott&rsquo;s and Dalton Rushing&rsquo;s partners show off matching October energy (Image source - Instagram)
Will Smith and Alex Vesia’s wives react as Tanner Scott’s and Dalton Rushing’s partners show off matching October energy (Image source - Instagram)

The Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series defense has gone to plan in October so far, with the NL West team four wins away from becoming the first team in more than two decades to go back-to-back.

Ad

While the Dodgers players are on the cusp of making history, their partners, who have been supporting the team from the stands, are enjoying the winning run in October.

Dodgers' All-Star closer Tanner Scott's wife, Maddie, shared glimpses of her time with rookie catcher Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power, in her latest Instagram post. Maddie and Kaitlyn wore matching tops with the names of their partners.

"Loving this whole October baseball thing," Maddie captioned her post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Maddie's pictures with Kaitlyn drew heartfelt reactions from other Dodgers players' partners. Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinelli, and closer Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla, commented on the post.

"Yes we are," Cara wrote.
"Loving you," Kayla wrote.

Kaitlyn also commented on the post:

"Let's keep it rolling."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Maddie's post also featured pictures of their son, Beau, who turned two in September.

Ad

Tanner Scott's wife Maddie celebrated Dodgers' NLCS triumph against Milwaukee

The Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in four games to make the Fall Classic for a second consecutive season. Following their Pennant-clinching win last week, Maddie shared pictures of their celebrations from Dodger Stadium.

Her Instagram post on Friday featured photos of her husband, Tanner Scott, along with their son, Beau, playing with his mother at the ballpark.

Ad
"To the World Series we go," Maddie captioned her family picture.
Ad

Tanner Scott didn't take part in the championship series against the Brewers as he reportedly dealt with a lower-body issue he sustained during the division series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers are reportedly adding Scott to the World Series roster after the All-Star closer's recovery.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications