Will Smith makes feelings known about Roki Sasaki's skillset after Dodgers' Spring Training session

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the few teams that have started with their Spring Training sessions early this season. The reigning world champions started spring training on February 11 and showcased their newly-acquired pieces like young NPB star Roki Sasaki. In an interview after a session on Thursday, catcher Will Smith shared his thoughts on the Japanese fireballer.

Smith got candid about his new battery mate, who has been hyped up not only by many pundits and commentators in Japan but also in the United States. The two-time World Series-winning backstop heaped praise on Sasaki and his skills and highlighted the steps that he's taking to ensure that the young pitcher will be comfortable with his new team.

"He's really good. I think he struck us all out, so he's in a really good spot," Smith said. (0:01 onwards)

The Dodgers catcher further elaborated on how he was heavily impressed with Sasaki.

"He's as good as advertised. It's going to be a work-in-progress all year, all next year, just fine-tuning, developing him, and developing our relationship. You want it to get off to a good start and Spring Training is the perfect place to do that. I expect him to be good and just keep getting better."

Smith also shared what occurred during the Dodgers' pitch to the young phenom. It ultimately boiled down to three teams, the Dodgers, the San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays who were in line for Sasaki's signature.

"I was just kind of there. We're just talking about pitching. I was trying to get him to open up a little bit and see what he needed from me as a catcher. I was just trying to break the ice and show him who we are as an organization."

A look at Dodgers' impressive pitching staff

The 2025 starting rotation of the Los Angeles Dodgers is shaping up to be arguably one of the best of all-time, at least on paper. The rotation will feature reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, three-time NPB Pacific League MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and NPB sensation Roki Sasaki.

They're also joined by All-Stars Tyler Glasnow and Tony Gonsolin. The team still has Dodgers legends Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May as well.

If their starters falter during the course of the season, they will be backed up by a bullpen that features Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen, Tanner Scott, and Michael Kopech. Any team who will cross paths with the reigning champions will certainly have their work cut out for them.

