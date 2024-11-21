Will Smith's wife Cara captures tender moment of newborn baby Layton peacefully napping in burrito-style blanket wrap

It's been a year to remember for LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his wife Cara. First, the 10-year, $140 million extension in March, then welcoming daughter Layton in October, and finally to cap it all off: a World Series triumph. Down the line, if Smith is asked the one year he cherished the most, 2024 would probably be the answer.

On October 22, Will Smith and Cara became parents for the second time as they welcomed the sibling of their 2-year-old daughter Charlotte. Already a month old, the sisters are now bonding.

On Wednesday, Cara posted a sweet photo of the two sisters, with the elder one watching over Layton taking a nap in a burrito-style blanket wrap. The mat over which both sisters are lying is decorated with a cute animal and star design, and there are hanging toys attached.

Cara's Instagram story

The Smiths had so much going on this October. Will Smith was involved in an intense postseason being their everyday catcher while his wife entered the final week of her pregnancy. Traveling and getting back to the hospital when in LA culminated in fruition and a happy ending for the family.

Will Smith speaks on perfect timing of her daughter's birth amid intense World Series

Will Smith's daughter Layton timed it perfectly to come out. After the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets in six games in the NLCS, the catcher spent quality time with his family before the World Series showdown against the New York Yankees started a few days later.

After the Game 1 win last month, Smith addressed the media talking about her newborn daughter.

"Yeah, it's been a week—a great week," Smith said. "Playing in the World Series, having our daughter, you know, she timed it perfectly when she came. I got to spend a couple of days at home just being Dad. But, you know, I was able to prepare just as much for the World Series as I would for any other series. I felt ready to go yesterday and, you know, I'm ready to go again today."

With a successful season done and not to worry about contract negotiations this offseason, Will Smith has all the time in the world to spend with his two daughters at home.

