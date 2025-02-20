Will Smith's wife Cara and daughter Charlotte can't stop smiling as they cheer on star during Dodgers vs Cubs

Major League Baseball is officially back, as Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs in Spring Training action. Smith is the starting catcher for Los Angeles, and he was in action when the Dodgers took the field on Thursday.

Spring Training is a chance for fans to get close to their favorite MLB players, but it's also a time for players' families to attend. That was the case in the Spring Training opener, as Will Smith's wife, Cara, and daughter, Charlotte, were in attendance, smiling and cheering for him.

Cara Smith posted several photos from the game on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Another season of Charlotte stealing the show loading…"

Will Smith spent some time with his family on the field before the game. His daughter, Charlotte, was a fixture at Dodger Stadium a year ago, and she was all smiles on Thursday.

Will Smith married Cara in 2020. The two welcomed Charlotte in 2022. Cara also shared photos of her holding her young daughter, Layton, born on Oct. 22.

The Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are not only kicking off Spring Training action, but they will also begin the regular season in Tokyo in mid-March.

Will Smith's wife Cara shares Spring Training ritual with Chris Taylor's wife Mary

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a tight-knit group off the field, and that family atmosphere has extended to the stands. Will Smith's wife, Cara, has developed relationships with the wives of other Dodgers stars, including Chris Taylor's wife, Mary.

On Feb. 1, Cara Smith shared photos of a ritual she shared with Mary Taylor and captioned the post:

"In honor of spring training starting this month … here’s to another year of matching gear."

The MLB wives wore matching jackets, each representing the jersey number of their husbands. Wives of the Los Angeles Dodgers stars celebrated with the players after the team won the 2024 World Series.

Will Smith will be a major part of the Los Angeles Dodgers team again in 2024, and he can count on Cara to bring the family for support.

