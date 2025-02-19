Will Smith's wife Cara reacts to Dodgers star's team photoshoot 

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith had a strong 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .248 batting average, 20 home runs and 75 RBIs. He played an important role for his team, as they finished the regular season with the best record in the league, won the NL West and eventually went on to win the World Series.

Having enjoyed such a successful 2024 season, Will Smith and Co. will no doubt be raring to contest for yet more success in 2025. Smith, along with the other catchers and pitchers on the Dodgers' roster first began working towards the new season on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

With position players having also joined in four days later, the Dodgers took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a series of snaps, as a preseason photoshoot took place for the entire squad. Will Smith's wife, Cara, later shared one of the images to her own story, which featured her husband.

Cara Smith captioned her Instagram story with two emojis:

Screenshot of Cara Smith's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)

Will Smith's wife Cara shouts out "family away from family"

As the Dodgers players battled tooth and nail on the field every single day, their partners were by their side every step of the way, often turning up to the ballpark to cheer them on. Over time, the wives and girlfriends of Dodgers stars formed quite a friendship, as they frequently traveled to games together to cheer on the team.

Shortly after the Dodgers clinched the World Series in 2024, two-time All-Star Will Smith's wife Cara took to Instagram to shout out her "family away from family", expressing her gratitude for the bond that the group share:

"From opening day until the very end of postseason… here are the ladies behind the boys in blue!! The bond is one of the most special and honestly very hard to describe! New faces and old faces each year, we all step up for each other in ways that only we know how!

"Celebrating our guys, each other and also being shoulders to lean on when things aren’t going how we thought! This past month has shown me how truly amazing this particular group is…a family away from family," Smith captioned her Instagram post.

Heading into the new season, the group will be hoping there is plenty more to celebrate in 2025.

