Will Smith's wife Cara sends 5-word message to Tommy Edman's spouse as Dodgers stars turn up the glamor during White House visit 

Will Smith's wife, Cara, sent an excited message to Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, as the Los Angeles Dodgers roster headed to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump to celebrate their World Series win. After the White House visit, the 2024 world champions headed to Nationals Park to kick off a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.
Cara Smith shared an image on Instagram of Will Smith and Tommy Edman standing adjacent to each other rocking formal suits, inside the White House premises and tagged Kristen Edman in her caption, which read:
"The boys clean up nice."
Take a look at the official IG post from the LA Dodgers here:
"The World Champs at the White House."
The entire Dodgers roster from the triumphant 2024 season was present inside the White House alongside manager Dave Roberts, members of the coaching staff and the front office executives. The players also gifted President Trump a LAD jersey with his name and No. 47 written on it.
"Your 2024 World Champions being honored at the White House."
The LA Dodgers are currently 9-2 for the season, acquiring the top spot in the NL West division. They kicked off their title defense with three straight series sweeps against the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.
The incumbent World Series champions registered their maiden series loss against the Philadelphia Phillies, after losing a tightly fought series finale, 8-7 on Sunday.
Many ballplayers from the Dodgers roster have started the season well and are projecting amazing numbers in both departments of the game. The same is true for their bullpen, as the club possesses one of the best starting rotations in the big leagues this year.
Dodgers stars Will Smith and Tommy Edman are projecting amazing numbers for 2025 season
Catcher Will Smith and center-fielder Tommy Edman have had amazing starts to their 2025 MLB campaign. Smith has a .423 batting average, with one home run, seven RBIs and 1.199 OPS in 11 games so far this season. He is projecting 15 home runs and 88 RBIs for the current campaign at the moment.
Edman, meanwhile, leads the offensive charts in the Dodgers' camp. He has a .250 batting average, with five home runs, nine RBIs and a .852 OPS in 11 games. With his current form, the former Cardinals man is projecting some serious numbers, including 40+ home runs and 100+ RBIs.