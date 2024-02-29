Will Smith’s wife Cara shares joyful moment of father-daughter bonding at Dodgers game day

Cara Smith, the wife of first-choice Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, shared some adorable memes of father-daughter bonding ahead of LA's clash against the incumbent World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

Smith played no part in the Dodgers 6-4 defeat to the Rangers, but his heartfelt moments with daughter Charlotte Ann Smith moved hearts inside the diamond.

Screenshot from Cara Smith's story on Instagram

Cara and Charlotte have been in attendance daily since the start of spring training, as the little girl loves to watch her father practice and play for the Dodgers. Will Smith is seen taking time for his daughter and wife amidst the sporing training routines, as the catcher regularly professes his love for his nuclear family of three.

After getting hitched in December 2020 in a beautiful wedding in front of friends and family, Will and Cara welcomed their first child in October 2022, while the Dodgers were playing the San Diego Padres in a heavily contested NLDS during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is experimenting with the hitting lineup during their Cactus League games. He's providing more opportunities and game time to the young guns on the roster while resting the star power.

As Los Angeles does not open their maiden regular season series for the upcoming season until Mar. 20, there's plenty of time for the roster to resonate on the same wavelength ahead of the opening day.

Will Smith signed an $8.55 million contract with the Dodgers to avoid arbitration

According to MLB analysts Kiley McDaniel (ESPN) and Dylan Hernandez (Los Angeles Times), Will Smith's $8.55 million salary is a record for a catcher in his second year of arbitration eligibility.

That makes sense, considering that some of the greatest catchers in recent memory, like J.T. Realmuto, either arrived on the scene a little later than others or signed long-term contracts before they were eligible for arbitration, like Salvadore Perez and Buster Posey.

With his 2019 debut, Will Smith has emerged as one of the MLB's top catchers. Smith has a 15.8 WAR over the last five seasons, which is second only to J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies among catchers.

Smith has hit 91 home runs since his major league debut on May 28, 2019, second only to Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals. In 2023, he received his first All-Star selection in the MLB.

He batted third for the Los Angeles Dodgers ballclub, hitting.261/.359/.438 with 19 home runs, 21 doubles and a 119 wRC+.

