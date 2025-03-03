Will Smith's wife Cara shares sweet moment with Chris Taylor's spouse Mary's 'hendy man'

With the Spring Training underway, while Dodgers stars Will Smith and Chris Taylor sweat it out at Camelback Ranch, their partners are bonding over the pre-season.

Smith and Taylor have been playing together with the Dodgers since 2019 and won two World Series titles. Their wives, Cara and Mary, respectively, have also been spotted on each other's social media feed, highlighting their growing friendship.

On Sunday, Cara Martinell Smith shared a heartwarming Instagram story featuring Mary's beloved four-legged companion, affectionately referred to as:

"Hendy Man."

In the image, a charming black dog with soulful eyes is seen basking in the afternoon sun, sitting comfortably on a patio. The caption tags "@mktaylor808," a reference to Mary Taylor.

Cara's Instagram story

Apart from the above-mentioned "Hendy Man," Taylor and Mary, who have been married since December 2022, also share another dog named Charlotte.

Chris Taylor once shared about his first companion and it's not his wife Mary

After Chris Taylor proposed to Mary in 2020, the Dodgers utility man also had a companion in his German shepherd, Charlotte. He adopted him from a shelter midway through the 2021 season.

Everyone needs an escape from their daily routine, and, for Taylor, it means spending time with his furry companion. During an interview in November 2022 with Meet the Pets, Taylor opened up on his relationship with his pet.

“I think everyone likes the spotlight on them when they’re doing well when you’re going to the field every day you’re there for 10-12 hours a day," Taylor said. "It can be a little bit of a grind. So when I get home, I like to have a full escape and have my mind off baseball, having a dog, Charlotte, helps me with that.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a good game or a bad game, she’s going to be happy when you walk through that door. It’s kind of refreshing to have that.”

Chris Taylor named the dog after the college he went to in Charlottesville, Virginia. He also revealed that during the season, he often organizes "puppy playdates," where several Dodgers star would bring home their pets. Among all, Taylor's dog Charlotte took a liking for Cody Bellinger’s Doberman, Junior.

