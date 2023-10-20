Will Smith's wife Cara shares throwback photo with Chris Taylor's better half, taken in Dodger Stadium

Recently Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell Smith, shared a throwback picture on Instagram of herself with Mary Keller Taylor, who is married to fellow Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor. The two star wives were captured standing arm-in-arm wearing black varsity jackets with their husbands’ jersey numbers written on their backs.

The two got clicked at the Dodger Stadium while cheering for their better halves and their team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cara wrote on her Instagram:

“had to share our annual baseball season pic bc I already miss you & this place🖤🫶🏼”

The Internet showered her post with love.

“Your hubbies are my two favorite Dodgers!” – wrote a fan on Instagram

“Ladies you both are too cute with those jackets I luv it!! #16 #3 💙⚾️💙” – Wrote an admirer on Instagram

“Beautiful ladies 💙💙” – wrote another admirer on Instagram

“QUEENS 🤩😍” – wrote another admirer on Instagram

Chris Taylor’s wife, Mary, also wrote a humorous yet sweet comment on the post.

“We have perfected this pose!!!”

Cara Smith is the wife of Will Smith who is an American baseball player. Will plays catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ever since the beginning of his career, Will Smith has been loyal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is also one of the most successful teams in modern times.

The two tied the knot in December 2020, not long after Will Smith won the World Series.

Louisville-born Cara Smith is a teacher. She even taught first grade for three years. Before meeting the 28-year-old baseball star, Cara didn’t know much about baseball, but now she is a huge fan and supports her husband by showing up for most of his matches.

Cara and Will Smith’s love story

In 2015, Cara Smith and Will Smith met at the University of Louisville where Will used to be the top catcher. The couple began dating soon after they met and got engaged in 2019. After a few months of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their daughter in 2022.