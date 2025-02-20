Will Smith's wife Cara shows off her excitement for custom Dodgers jacket ft. All-Star's jersey number

The new baseball season is coming up, and Dodgers catcher Will Smith is sweating it out on the field at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Meanwhile, his wife, Cara, bought a custom jacket, which she will be using in the 2025 season to cheer for her husband and the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

On Wednesday, Cara reposted a reel of a custom jacket prepared by Boho Basement, a brand known for upcycling clothing, while showing her excitement over it.

The jacket is a custom, upcycled piece made from repurposed denim. It features a mix of materials, including a repurposed Dodgers jersey. The number 16 is prominently displayed on the sleeve, in tribute to Will Smith.

The design incorporates various shades of denim, with white leather or fabric panels on the sleeves, giving it a patchwork, vintage-inspired look. The Dodgers script logo is creatively placed inside, making it an eye-catching and stylish nod to the team.

Cara’s caption expressed her excitement:

"Worth a listen… So excited for this jacket 🤎"

Cara's Instagram story

Details behind Will Smith's wife Cara Smith's custom jacket

In the reel from the designer, the entire process of how the jacket is made is described in detail. Through the jacket, the brand wants to deliver an important message regarding sustainability.

The brand highlighted the environmental impact of denim production, explaining that it takes 1,500-1,800 gallons of water to make just one pair of jeans.

To put that into perspective, that’s the equivalent of 11,520 venti Starbucks cold brews — or enough coffee to last a daily drinker over three decades.

"The environmental cost of creating clothes is so much more than what’s on the price tag. Rewearing, thrifting, and upcycling what we already have in our closets (not only is cool) but it is SO impactful! Anyways… custom for Cara :) Basebeball sznnnnn YAY I’m so excited," the post by Boho Basement read.

As the baseball season nears, more and more such jackets will be in demand. As for Will Smith's wife, she's already looking forward to wearing the jacket.

