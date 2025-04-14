Will Smith's wife shares adorable moment of daughter Charlotte spreading smiles with Tommy Edman's toddler

The LA Dodgers were in the middle of their series against the Chicago Cubs when the wives of second baseman Tommy Edman and catcher Will Smith brought their munchkins with them at Dodger Stadium.
Smith, married to Cara, is the father of daughters Charlotte and Layton, while Edman, married to Kristen, shares a son named Eli Jack.
On Sunday, after the Dodgers lost 4-2, Eli and Charlotte enjoyed a fun time out on the diamond. Cara shared the post of the two, where in the first image, the two toddlers are seen holding hands and flashing bright smiles, standing on the dirt path near the Dodgers dugout.
Charlotte was dressed in an adorable denim dress and white sneakers, while her little friend sports a Dodgers-themed hoodie with "EDMAN" and the No. 25 on the back, complete with pinstriped pants.
The next photo showed the duo peering over the railings, gazing out at the field. Charlotte’s denim dress revealed a custom “16” stitched on the back, and the tag "@balapparel" gave credit for her stylish ballpark outfit.
Will Smith's wife captioned the photo:
"i ❤️ these two," while tagging Kristen Edman.
Cara shares how they celebrated Will Smith's 30th birthday
Will Smith turned 30 on March 28 and chose to celebrate his birthday with his Dodgers family.
In the middle of the regular season, the Dodgers stars got loose on Will's birthday as his wife Cara, shared a group photo, which involved almost all the Dodgers stars with their partners celebrating a reunion and Will's birthday.
"Pulled off a weekend full of surprises for Wills bday thanks to all these peeps🥹 grateful for each and every single one making it sooo special!!," Cara wrote in the caption.
In the photo, Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow and others were present with their partners.
On the baseball front, the Dodgers lost their third straight series on Sunday as the Cubs exacted revenge for their Tokyo Series loss. The Dodgers next host the Colorado Rockies at home as they look to improve to 11-6.