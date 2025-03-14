Will Smith and his wife Cara to auction baseball from final out of Dodgers' 2024 World Series triumph

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, along with his wife Cara, has decided to auction the baseball he caught as a strike thrown by his former teammate Walker Buehler to get the final out of their 2024 World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

The couple is selling the ball through their Catching Hope Foundation, in partnership with the Buehler Family Foundation and the Dodgers organization, with all of the proceeds to be handed to the Los Angeles fire recovery efforts.

The news was initially disclosed by "cllct Media" founder Darren Rovell on X.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees clinch the organisation's eighth World Series on Oct. 30. Starting pitcher Walker Buehler was called to the mound on two days rest to close the victory for his team. He punched out Alex Verdugo to get the final out, with Will Smith collecting the ball on a swinging third strike.

“This prized baseball represents one of the most special moments in the long history of the Dodgers,” the team said.

Meanwhile, a series of 14 wildfires from Jan. 7 to Jan. 31 have devastated the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area and San Diego County, burning down over 50,000 acres of land, with Altadena and Pacific Palisades being two of the most affected areas. The fires have claimed at least 29 lives, with over 18,000 homes and buildings damaged, and more than 200,000 people being forced to evacuate.

"Our goal here is to give back and partner with the city:" Will Smith

Will Smith is a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Will Smith and his wife Cara released a statement to announce their decision to sell the prized baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers catcher had handed the ball over to Walker Buehler immediately after their World Series win, although the right-hander is no longer part of the team after joining the Boston Red Sox on a one-year, $21.05 million deal in December.

"Los Angeles has not only become home to us, but it has welcomed and supported our family since 2019," Will Smith said in his statement. "Our goal here is to give back and partner with the city that means so much to us in the years of rebuilding that are to come."

The auction will begin on March 21 on the Memorabilia Network with the opening bid placed at $150,000. The Los Angeles Dodgers will display the item during their first homestand of the regular season against the Detroit Tigers (March 27-29) and the Atlanta Braves (March 31 and April 1-2).

