Will Smith & wife Cara’s philanthropy shines as Dodgers couple launch literacy corner for young readers at local school

Los Angeles Dodgers player Will Smith and his wife, Cara, visited Manhattan Place Elementary in South Los Angeles on Wednesday. Their Catching Hope Foundation collaborated with the Dodgers Foundation to help launch the 2025 LA Reads program.

Will and Cara joined 200 elementary school students, with the Dodgers superstar leading a reading session for all the children. This event is part of the second of three World Series Legacy Projects.

Speaking about it, Smith said:

“So we're out here today. My wife and I with part of Catching Hope, our foundation, partnership with the Dodgers and the Dodgers Foundation. We're at Manhattan Place Elementary and we're unveiling the Literacy Corner.”

“This is one of three we're doing in partnership with MLB as well. So out here reading the kids, doing some questions and answers. We're just kind of starting a year-long relationship with this school.”

Every student received a free book, a T-shirt, and a cap. Will Smith also invited all the students to Dodger Stadium for his Bobblehead Night, which is scheduled for next month.

Smith’s wife, Cara, shared her thoughts on the event, saying:

“I think its awesome to do events like this, where you are able to involve education but also show them that it’s really fun and it can be fun and they are important.”

Will and Cara Smith founded the Catching Hope Foundation in 2021, while the LA Reads program, launched in 2017, is now in its ninth year.

Will Smith’s wife, Cara, pens heartfelt message on Dodgers star’s birthday

Last month, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith celebrated his 30th birthday. His wife, Cara, marked the special occasion by sharing an adorable family moment on her Instagram, captioned:

“30!!!!! Happy birthday to my love, my best friend & the greatest dad to these two little girls! We love you SO much 🥳🎉🤍”

The image featured Will Smith holding both of their daughters while posing alongside Cara. The couple had an exciting birthday celebration, joined by several Dodgers superstars.

Cara also shared a picture from the celebration, captioning it:

“Pulled off a weekend full of surprises for Wills bday thanks to all these peeps🥹 grateful for each and every single one making it sooo special!!”

In the snapshot, several Dodgers stars, including Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández, and many others, can be seen celebrating alongside Will and Cara, posing with their partners.

