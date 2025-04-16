Will Teoscar Hernandez play tonight after missing consecutive games? All you need to know about the Dodgers star's availability vs Rockies

Teoscar Hernandez is the latest victim of the viral stomach bug going around in the LA Dodgers' clubhouse. Mookie Betts had to miss several games due to the same reason, and even Kike Hernandez sat out some matchups.

Ad

Hernandez missed his second consecutive game on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, and fans want to know if the outfielder will be able to suit up for the series finale at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

Will Teoscar Hernandez play tonight?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the illness, Teoscar Hernandez is reportedly well enough to be with the team in the clubhouse. This suggests that the stomach bug isn't too uncomfortable, and thus, it should likely allow Hernandez back to the plate.

Ad

Trending

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Hernandez will reclaim his right field spot, which was being covered by Andy Pages on Monday and Tuesday. Pages will head back to center field, while Chris Taylor will likely miss out on making the starting lineup tonight against Rockies starter German Marquez.

Ad

Here's what the starting lineup could look like:

DH Shohei Ohtani L SS Mookie Betts R 1B Freddie Freeman L RF Teoscar Hernandez R LF Michael Conforto L C Will Smith R 2B Tommy Edman S 3B Max Muncy L CF Andy Pages R

Bobby Miller will take the mound, making his first start of the season for the Dodgers. He went 2-4 with an 8.52 ERA in 13 starts in 2024. LA will hope to complete the sweep with the Rockies struggling on offense.

Ad

The final contest of the three-game series will begin at 10:10 p.m. ET and air on Marquee Sports Network and MLB Network.

How has Teoscar Hernandez performed against Rockies?

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Teoscar Hernandez has particularly loved playing against the Rockies. In 16 career games against them, Hernandez has batted .309 with 21 hits, five homers, 13 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Ad

Moreover, Hernandez also enjoys playing at Dodger Stadium. In 86 games, he has hit .272 with 85 hits, 22 homers, 60 RBIs and 43 runs scored.

Hernandez is playing well this season. He is hitting .281 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 17 games. Last season, which saw him hit 33 home runs with 99 RBIs, Hernandez is once again expected to make the All-Star game and prove to be a valuable at-bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More