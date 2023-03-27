Create

Will Yankees have a City Connect jersey in 2023? Concepts and designs for brand new uniforms for the Pinstripes

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 27, 2023 16:00 GMT
Will Yankees have a City Connect jersey in 2023?

The New York Yankees City Connect jerseys could be really good. There is a ton of history there and an iconic section of New York City that could be explored with great flare. Unfortunately, there may never be a Yankees City Connect jersey and there isn't going to be one this year.

The Bronx Bombers are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports and they know that. They err on the side of tradition in favor of anything modern. They haven't changed their uniforms in ages.

Yankees City Connect jersey is a long shot

The team also hasn't gotten any new ones. They are one of the few MLB teams without an alternate jersey right now and that's very unlikely to change any time soon.

While there are cool possibilities, New York sticks to the classic home pinstripes and road grays, with the rare exception for Players Weekend in which fun nicknames were added to the back of uniforms.

The Yanks once had alternates for Players Weekend
As a result, they don't have any City Connect jerseys. They are not on the 2023 list for teams to get them and they didn't have any in 2021 or 2022. The new teams are:

  • Atlanta Braves
  • Texas Rangers
  • Seattle Mariners
  • Cincinnati Reds
  • Baltimore Orioles
  • Pittsburgh Pirates

Reports suggest that MLB wants all teams to eventually have them, but the team will likely hold out as long as possible.

For the same reason they don't allow beards, they don't have fun, colorful jerseys. Only the classics, so a Yankees City Connect jersey is a pipe dream for now.

