  • "William Contreras is an all-time b***"; "Deport his a**" - Fans fume as Brewers 2x All-Star taunts Craig Counsell with bold bullpen call celebration

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 07:06 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Fans fume as Brewers 2x All-Star taunts Craig Counsell with bold bullpen call celebration - Source: Imagn

Two-time All-Star William Contreras hit a pivotal home run that helped the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Chicago Cubs 7-3 in Game 2 of the 2025 National League Division Series. With the win, the Brewers have now taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. However, it's the celebration from Contreras that is driving more attention.

Jomboy Media shared a side-by-side video, drawing a reference from the July 29 game, where Contreras's home run led to Cubs coach Craig Counsell calling the bullpen up. So, when the slugger once again hit the home run on Monday with the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the third inning, he clutched the celebration by recreating Counsell hitting the phone to call the bullpen.

Some fans were left upset by this action of Contreras'. They came up with wild reactions to the video. One fan said:

"Deport his a**!!"
"William Contreras is an all-time bitch always looking for conflict," another fan wrote.
"He and his primate looking brother need to be deported ASAP," one fan called out Contreras brothers in MLB.
"F**k the entire Contreras family," another fan used the NSFW word.
"Dude gonna get drilled if not game 3 it will be next season," one fan wrote.
"What a tool," one fan wrote.

William Contreras' home run led to three run outburst from Brewers

The Brewers entered NLDS Game 2 riding high on confidence after winning the first game 9-3.

The Cubs started the game with a three-run blast from Seiya Suzuki. The Brewers tied the game in the bottom of the first inning with Andrew Vaughn's three-run home run. In the bottom of the third inning, William Contreras hit a 411-foot solo shot over the left-field fence at American Family Field, giving the Brewers a 4-3 lead.

This home run was followed by a three-run home run from Jackson Chourio to take a 7-3 lead in the game. This proved to be the final scoring shot of the day as both teams struggled to add any more runs in the remainder of the game.

With the series heading to Wrigley Field, the Cubs will need to win Game 3 in order to stay alive in this postseason.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
