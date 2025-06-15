William and Willson Contreras pull off feat unseen in 92 years during Cardinals vs Brewers showdown

It's not every day MLB fans witness brothers playing against each other in a major league game. However, William and Willson Contreras took it further as the Milwaukee Brewers played the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
During the ninth inning of the game, the duo made history, becoming the second pair of brothers to smash a home run in the same inning of an MLB game as opponents.
In the top of the ninth, Willson went deep for his ninth home run of the season for the Cardinals. In the bottom of the inning, Brewers' William Contreras smashed his sixth homer of the season off Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, becoming the first pair of brothers since Rick and Wes Ferrell in 1933 to go deep in the same game while on opposing teams, per MLB's Sarah Langs.
"Willson and William Contreras are the second pair of brothers to homer in the same inning as opponents since 1900, joining: 7/19/1933 Rick (BOS) & Wes (CLE) Ferrell (Rick’s HR was OFF Wes!)"
Meanwhile, it's the 11th time a pair of brothers smashed home runs in the same inning( including brothers playing for the same team). Cleveland Guardians' Bo and Josh Naylor were the last pair to do the feat after they homered on National Siblings Day, April 10, last year.
William Contreras fails to lift Brewers past brother Wilson's Cardinals
Despite the late home run from William Contreras, the Brewers fell short in the contest, losing 5-8. The win ended the Brewers' two-game winning streak and kept the Cardinals alive in the four-game series, with Milwaukee holding a 2-1 lead heading into the series finale on Sunday.