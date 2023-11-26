Willie Hernandez cause of death: What was the former Cy Young winner suffering from?

Willie Hernandez, once one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, has passed away. The legendary pitcher was 69 years old when he passed away. His wife told newspapers that the pitcher had suffered from heart issues for a long time, and he died from those very same issues.

The legendary pitcher pitched during the 1980s and was a fan favorite. His death is tragic and untimely, and the baseball world is left mourning in his wake. The Detroit Tigers, his main team, announced his death officially.

Willie Hernandez passes away

Willie Hernandez was a key contributor to a World Series-winning squad in 1984. His Tigers won in 1984 and he was a major player in this win. He pitched in three of the games and had saves in two of them. He recorded just one run and four hits in 5.1 innings.

He once won both the MVP award and the Cy Young, a rare feat which had the pitcher saying this via The New York Times:

“It’s unbelievable, winning these two awards in the same year for a relief pitcher.”

The pitcher led MLB pitchers in appearances with a stunning total of 80 that season. He also led in games finished with 68 in 1984, when he had a 9-3 record with a sterling 1.92 ERA. He had 32 saves in 33 opportunites, which came after tallying a total of only 27 saves in seven prior years.

Tigers legend Willie Hernandez passed away

He did all that and won MVP, Cy Young and the World Series. There have only been three pitchers in MLB history to ever do this, so Hernandez was an incredible talent.

Alan Trammell, his teammate of that Tigers and winning team, said:

“I will never forget our team’s celebration together on the mound after he recorded the final out of the 1984 World Series. He will always be remembered as a World Series champion.”

His death will leave a hole in baseball and his teams, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family after his untimely passing.

