Former MVP and Cy Young winner Willie Hernandez passes away at 69, cause of death unknown

Legendary pitcher Willie Hernandez has passed away peacefully at the age of 69. Known for his colorful off-field lifesttyle, the Puerto Rican was a trailblazer in more ways than one.

Born to a large family of eight children in the Puerto Rican town of Aguada in 1954, Hernandez showed an aptitude for baseball from an early age. By his teen years, Hernandez was already throwing with MLB-level velocity.

Former American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner Willie Hernandez has passed away at the age of 69

Although Willie Hernandez signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a 19-year old free agent in 1973, it was not until the Cubs selected him via the Rule 5 draft four years later that the young star finally got to bring his talent to the big stage.

1977 saw Hernandez pitch 110 innings for the Cubs, posting a 8-7 record and a 3.03 ERA in 67 appearances. By 1982, he was considered the best closer in baseball, and went an entire month during that season without surrendering a run.

In 1983, Willie Hernandez was traded to the Phillies, and then shipped off to the Detroit Tigers via a trade the following season. 1984, his first season in Motown, yielded some serious results.

In 1984, Hernandez made an MLB-best 80 appearances out of the pen. Over that span, the 29-year old went 9-3, posting a 1.92 ERA. On account of the performance, Hernandez became the first and only player to win the AL Cy Young Award, the MVP, and a World Series, with his Tigers defeating the San Diego Padres.

RIP Willie Hernandez, he was 69

Five years later, Hernandez announced his retirement, and gave indication that he planned to move back to his native Puerto Rico. He sold a steel construction business that he had been operating on the island, and lived out the rest of his days on a cattle ranch.

Hernandez is survived by his wife Carmen, who he married in 1978, as well as his two sons, Guillermo and Javier. The memories provided by Willie, both on and off the field, will serve as treasures for his family until the end of their days.

Willie Hernandez was one of the best pitchers never to make the Hall of Fame

Despite putting up career numbers that could qualify him as the best closer of his generation, Hernandez was never able to crack Cooperstown. Some have reasoned that his success was not sustained enough to warrant an induction. Regardless, baseball lost one of the greats with the passing of Hernandez.

