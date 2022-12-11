The Cardinals are building a powerhouse in St. Louis with Willson Contreras the latest addition to an already talented roster. Veteran catcher Yadier Molina retired after a 19-year spell with the Cardinals, leaving a gap in the catcher position. St. Louis could not have asked for a better replacement to fill the role.

After crashing out in the National League Wild Card, the St. Louis Cardinals are hoping for a deep playoff run in 2023. Led by Albert Pujols, the team finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in baseball. Per a recent article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Contreras spoke of his optimism at joining a Cardinals roster that is capable of winning a World Series title.

"I’m inspired by just succeeding Yadier Molina...having Arenado on my left side, having Goldschmidt on my right side," said Contreras.

Contreras will add experience, leadership and a solid bat to the Cardinals lineup. He finished the 2022 season with a .243/.349/.466 slash line and a .815 OPS. The three-time All-Star ranked second on the Cubs roster with home runs (22). He ranked third in runs (65) and RBIs (55).

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ “(Yadier Molina) was my idol… But I came here to be Willson Contreras.” “(Yadier Molina) was my idol… But I came here to be Willson Contreras.” https://t.co/Uej5qnUivd

Willson Contreras broke a ton of hearts in the Land of Lincoln when he decided to sign with arch-rival the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a fan favorite with the Chicago Cubs after spending his entire seven-year MLB career with the club.

Contreras was also part of the 2016 championship-winning Cubs team that broke the franchise's 108-year title drought. He played in 76 regular-season games that year and recorded 12 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Willson Contreras has been brought in to replace veteran catcher Yadier Molina

Harrison Bader is tagged out at home by Willson Contreras during a game at Wrigley Field.

While the Cubs are in the midst of a rebuild, the Cardinals have a team capable of competing with the best teams in the league. Paul Goldschmidt won his first ever NL MVP crown last season. Seven-time All-Star Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the elite infielders in the MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals A new era begins behind the dish!



We have signed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to a five year contract with a club option for 2028. A new era begins behind the dish! We have signed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to a five year contract with a club option for 2028. https://t.co/LgTqz7GZc1

Add to that an experienced pitching staff and the Cardinals seem like the clear favorites for the NL Central.

Cardinals ownership has done an excellent job of putting together a balanced roster. The addition of Contreras was a no-brainer. The organization will hope to improve on last year's 93-69 record as they aim to win their first World Series since 2011.

