Willson Contreras sends 3-word message to brother William's congratulatory post acknowledging his top 10 first baseman ranking 

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras will most likely play at the first baseman position in the coming 2025 season. Contreras has already achieved a great feat as a first baseman, without even entering the field at that position, as he was ranked the sixth best first baseman in the MLB Network's Top 10 First Baseman Right Now rankings.

Willson Contreras' brother William congratulated him on Instagram, where he shared the post on his story. William Contreras is himself the Milwaukee Brewers' catcher, and he's predicted to play in the All-Star game in 2025 if he continues to project the same stats as last season.

"We're in the papers for once @willsoncontreras40. 9-9 Top Ten," William wrote in Spanish in an IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Willson Contreras shared a couple of Instagram stories himself in response to getting his name mentioned in the rankings list.

Trending

"What a biggest surprise, thank you God," Willson responded in Spanish to the rankings.

Then, in the next story, he thanked his brother for congratulating him.

"Love you bro," he responded to William Contreras.

William Contreras reacts to his brother William congratulating him. Source - Instagram/@williamcontreras42/@willsoncontreras40

Willson Contreras recorded a .263/.367/.468 slash line in just two seasons, where he only averaged 105 games per season.

Willson Contreras' shift to 1B position receives a thumbs-up from Reds legend

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to move Willson Contreras to first base, owing to his offensive skills. Moreover, Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey believes the catcher will do great as a first baseman for the Cardinals.

"His bat's gonna buy because he's a bat-first guy. There's no doubt about it," Casey said Wednesday on 'MLB Now'. "The guy gets on base and hits for big-time power. And I really think he's getting better. He's trending in the right direction. If you can get this guy at first base, get him 140-plus games; I think you're going to see some big offensive numbers."

Expand Tweet

Contreras recently expressed his love for the Cardinals and refused to go to any other team as of now. He even denied requesting any trade, as he considered such a thing as an act of cowardice.

"I love my teammates. I need to stick with them," Contreras said during the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up media session on Monday. "It’s too easy for me to request a trade, be a coward, and leave everything behind. But I like challenges, and I love the team."

As of now, Contreras has three years left in his contract with the Cardinals, and he doesn't seem to want to leave them in between.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback