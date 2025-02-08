Willy Adames' girlfriend Kristin drops 2-word motivation as Giants star grabs spot above Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Correa in MLB rankings

There will be plenty of eyes on Willy Adames in the 2025 season after the coveted shortstops' move to the Bay Area this offseason. The former Milwaukee Brewers star signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in December.

Willy Adames had a career-best season with the Brewers in 2024. He put up career-highs in hits (153), home runs (32), RBIs (112) and stolen base (21). His stellar season saw him make the MLB Network's Top 100 Players of 2025.

He was placed 41st on the list, ahead of All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso (49th), three-time Gold Glove winner Christian Walker (48th) and former Rookie of the Year Carlos Correa (42).

Adames' girlfriend Kristin reacted to the shortstop's recognition. She reshared the rankings in her Instagram story with a two-word motivation in the caption.

"Keep climbing," she wrote in the caption.

Kristin isn't the first person to react to the rankings as Willy Adames' Giants teammate Heliot Ramos shared an Instagram story to acknowledge his feat. He had shared the rankings in his Instagram story with the caption:

"Indica baby!!🔥🔥"

Adames shouted out his teammate for the appreciation, writing in his Instagram story:

"El baby🔥"

Willy Adames makes MLB Network's list of Top 10 Shortstops Right Now

While Willy Adames found himself among some of the best players on the list, he was also included in MLB Network's Top 10 Players Right Now for shortstops. He was ranked ninth on the list ahead of three-time All-Star and World Series winner Trea Turner.

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson was ranked the best shortstop, making a jump of five places from last year's rankings. He dethroned two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager, who was placed second on the list after an injury-riddled 2024 season.

Francisco Lindor, Bobby Witt Jr., Mookie Betts, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa and Elly De La Cruz followed Seager in the rankings to complete the list.

Willy Adames' seven-year, $182 million deal is the largest contract in Giants' history, surpassing Buster Posey's extension in 2013. Incidentally, Posey oversaw the deal in the offseason after he was appointed the club's president of baseball operations.

