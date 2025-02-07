Willy Adames sends 2-word response to Heliot Ramos spotlighting $182,000,000 Giants star's top MLB ranking

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos made sure to acknowledge fellow teammate Willy Adames, who earned a spot on MLB Network's Top 100 Players of 2025 list. The shortstop came in at No. 41 ahead of big names like Carlos Correa (No. 42), Max Fried (No. 44), Framber Valdez (No. 45) and Pete Alonso (No. 49).

Ramos took to social media and shared the graphic on his story with the caption:

"Indica baby!!🔥🔥 @willy2802"

Willy Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants in December. He reshared it, adding:

"El baby🔥"

Ramos and Adames' Instagram story

Unaware Willy Adames reacts in hilarious fashion after knowing he broke Buster Posey's record

In Buster Posey's first year as front office chair, the Giants made a big splash in the offseason, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a record seven-year, $182 million deal. The contract includes a signing bonus of $22 million.

Since Adames had a qualifying offer from the Milwaukee Brewers, the Giants will have to give up compensatory draft picks. With the signing, Adames broke Posey's record of inking the biggest deal with the Giants. Posey previously signed a $167 million deal with the franchise in 2013.

Upon learning this development, while addressing reporters, the shortstop had a hilarious reaction.

“I didn’t know until it was done [laughs],” Adames said during his introductory press conference at Oracle Park in San Francisco. “That was kind of crazy to me because obviously Buster is the Hall-of-Famer. I don’t even know what you tell you, man. I don’t want to say the wrong words over here and get fired the next day, I just signed the contract [laughs].”

With the Giants, Adames is expected to give vital at-bats from the middle of the lineup. Moreover, with Adames at shortstop, Tyler Fitzgerald could be shifted to second base.

Last year with the Brewers, Adames played a career-high 161 games, slashing .251/.331/.462 with a 118 OPS+. His 32 home runs and 112 RBIs (tied at fourth in the majors) were both career highs.

The Giants are in a competitive NL West division, which will see the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and many big names throwing at him in 2025. He will be levied with the expectation to drive runs in and give the Giants much-needed offense.

