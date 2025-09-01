  • home icon
  • "Winning attitude’s contagious” - Francisco Lindor gets high praise from Mets legend David Wright in nod to 2024 heroics

"Winning attitude's contagious" - Francisco Lindor gets high praise from Mets legend David Wright in nod to 2024 heroics

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 01, 2025 06:16 GMT
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
Francisco Lindor ranked 2nd in the NL MVP voting in 2024 (Source: Imagn)

MLB Network's Beyond the Smile docuseries featured New York Mets star Francisco Lindor in the latest episode. The special featurette premiered on Sunday giving an insight into the humble beginnings of the Puerto Rican as he made his way through to the MLB. Most of it covers the shortstop's MVP-calliber 2024 season.

The Mets were down 24-20 on May 18 last year when manager Carlos Mendoza promoted Lindor to the leadoff spot, replacing Brandon Nimmo. While there were initial doubts, what followed was one of the best things that the Mets faithful could imagine.

In 109 games he played since taking the leadoff spot, Lindor managed a .303/.372/.552 stat line with a .926 OPS. He went 135-for-500 with 71 RBIs and 26 home runs. But heating leadoff wasn't the only factor. Lindor showcased how valuable he was to his team, almost single-handedly winning games.

The 31-year-old was complimented on the documentary by WFAN Radio's Evan Roberts and Mets Hall of Famer David Wright for his exceptional leadership skills.

"Collectively, the team started playing a lot better, and Lindor, for the first time as a Met, wasn't just good. He wasn't just very good. He was a superhero, and he was legitimately playing like an MVP," Roberts said.
In 83 of 89 games he was a part of the Mets lineup and they won, Francisco Lindor held .336/.409/.675 statline with a 1.084 OPS. In the 69 losing causes, he went .196/.260/.283, showcasing that if his bat didn't do the talking, the Mets came up short.

"When you have leaders in a clubhouse, and Francisco is certainly one of those leaders, you tend to take on the personality of those leaders," Wright said.
"And on a more serious note, the winning attitude that he brings to the table. I think that's contagious, and the rest of the team feeds off that. The fan base feeds off that for sure."
Steve Cohen opens up on Francisco Lindor's grand slam during the 2024 NLDS

During Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies, coming into the sixth inning and the Mets trailing 1-0, Francisco Lindor belted a grand slam that sent the Citi Field crowd into jubilation.

Mets owner Steve Cohen said that the game has a special place in his heart.

"That's the talent, this is a great player. Doesn't wilt in the moment. Actually rises to the occasion. This is what I was waiting for. This is why I bought the team. I wanted to make our fans happy, and we finally were in position to create some real excitement around here," Cohen said.
Francisco Lindor's documentary doesn't just cover his beginnings and epic 2024 run of the Mets but also ends with a promise from the infielder himself that he's ready to deliver a World Series to Queens' club.

