"Winning the World Series was easier" "Have kids, they said. It’ll be great, they said" - Fans react hilariously as Derek Jeter deals with his daughters' shenanigans

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who is a father of three beautiful daughters, is clearly getting a real taste of parenthood. Today, he uploaded a post on Instagram straight from his backyard with everything gone haywire.
In the photo, Derek's face says it all — exhausted by his daughters' shenanigans. On the lawn, two barbies are seen lying with their faces down, and the backyard water slide's water spray is turned on. Handling three kids is no joke and can often become chaotic.
"Guess what I’m thinking???" - Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter posted the hilarious image and asked his followers and fans to guess his thoughts.
Leading the New York Yankees to a win in the World Series was smoother than supervising three daughters.
Having kids is definitely great, but it also comes with its fair share of responsibilities. They need constant love and care.
How do you always manage to come up with such humorous replies?
More MLB fans came up with quick-witted comments to Derek Jeter's question- "Guess what I'm thinking???"
Here's how a few more people belonging to Derek's Instagram fam responded.
Grandmothers have rich parenting experience and can effortlessly teach discipline to Jeter's daughters.
The hilarious part about being a girl dad is that daughters love decking up their fathers with makeup products like lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, and nail polish. It nourishes a father-daughter relationship.
Continuing to play baseball for the New York Yankees at 48 seems easier than handling three daughters all under five years old.
Derek, in the middle of the chaos, might have remembered his wife, Hannah, or mother seeking help to manage his girls.
Without question, being a dad is one of the finest things in life, but playing baseball at Yankee Stadium is unmatched.
With the water spray left open, the water bill is going to be expensive this month for Jeter.
On Father's Day, Derek posted a picture on Twitter that conveys the exact message of how his life has changed ever since he became a dad.
"Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father’s Day!" - Derek Jeter
All the Jeter fans who have stepped into parenthood can relate to The Captain. Good luck, being a girl dad, Derek!