"Winning the World Series was easier" "Have kids, they said. It’ll be great, they said" - Fans react hilariously as Derek Jeter deals with his daughters' shenanigans

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who is a father of three beautiful daughters, is clearly getting a real taste of parenthood. Today, he uploaded a post on Instagram straight from his backyard with everything gone haywire.

In the photo, Derek's face says it all — exhausted by his daughters' shenanigans. On the lawn, two barbies are seen lying with their faces down, and the backyard water slide's water spray is turned on. Handling three kids is no joke and can often become chaotic.

"Guess what I’m thinking???" - Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter posted the hilarious image and asked his followers and fans to guess his thoughts.

Leading the New York Yankees to a win in the World Series was smoother than supervising three daughters.

A fan commented how "Winning the World Series was easier" for Derek.

Having kids is definitely great, but it also comes with its fair share of responsibilities. They need constant love and care.

Dr. Angela Felton-Coleman sarcastically wrote, "Have kids, they said. It’ll be great, they said."

How do you always manage to come up with such humorous replies?

More MLB fans came up with quick-witted comments to Derek Jeter's question- "Guess what I'm thinking???"

Derek Jeter Ceremony

Here's how a few more people belonging to Derek's Instagram fam responded.

Grandmothers have rich parenting experience and can effortlessly teach discipline to Jeter's daughters.

Sharlee Jeter comments on Derek's IG post.

The hilarious part about being a girl dad is that daughters love decking up their fathers with makeup products like lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, and nail polish. It nourishes a father-daughter relationship.

A fan leaves a comment on Derek Jeter's IG post.

Continuing to play baseball for the New York Yankees at 48 seems easier than handling three daughters all under five years old.

Todd Philippi leaves his response on Derek's post.

Derek, in the middle of the chaos, might have remembered his wife, Hannah, or mother seeking help to manage his girls.

Jennifer Colby Woods commented, "Help me (in my weak parental voice)" to Derek's question.

Without question, being a dad is one of the finest things in life, but playing baseball at Yankee Stadium is unmatched.

An Instagram user commented, "Dad life is the best life, but d**n I miss Yankee Stadium!”

With the water spray left open, the water bill is going to be expensive this month for Jeter.

A fan points out saying, "Water bill going to be HAF."

On Father's Day, Derek posted a picture on Twitter that conveys the exact message of how his life has changed ever since he became a dad.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father’s Day! Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father’s Day! https://t.co/YJ0ETakmKX

"Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father’s Day!" - Derek Jeter

All the Jeter fans who have stepped into parenthood can relate to The Captain. Good luck, being a girl dad, Derek!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far