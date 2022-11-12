Create

MLB Twitter reacts to Houston Astros firing GM James Click just days after winning World Series

By Jared Bloom
Modified Nov 12, 2022 03:48 AM IST
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six
The Houston Astros shook up their World Series-winning front office. It has been reported that the team fired general manager James Click days after winning the World Series. The move comes as a surprise as Click was offered a one-year extension on top of a bonus in his salary days ago.

Click wasn't impressed with the offer as he believes that he should get a better offer than a one-year extension. He feels that he was disrespected in a way by Houston owner Jim Crane. He voiced his displeasure with the situation in a meeting with other GMs in the league. He was ultimately fired shortly after that.

The Houston Astros offered manager Dusty Baker the same one-year extension, and he accepted. At least the Astros aren't completely cleaning house after a successful season.

The move shocked MLB fans on Twitter. They couldn't believe the team would let go of their GM a couple of days after they had won a World Series. Fans think this is unprecedented.

"Wins World Series and starts purging the franchise," explained one fan.
@JeffPassan wins the world series and starts purging the franchise
"Makes literally no sense," said another.
@JeffPassan Makes literally no sense
@JeffPassan Firing people after you just won a World Series lmao
@JeffPassan They win a WS and fire their front office a week later. Yankees have won one WS in a 20 year span and they treat Cashman like he’s the smartest man on earth
@JeffPassan How does a team win the WS, but look at their GM and Asst. GM so poorly?
@JeffPassan why? This makes no sense at all
@JeffPassan What are they doing over there?
@JeffPassan Why is everything with the Astros always drama and wierd
@JeffPassan How odd
@JeffPassan @michaelschwab13 lol whatever man they’ll be fine

Baseball fans can't get over how weird the situation is. Not often does a team fire someone in their front office after winning the World Series, let alone their general manager.

Some fans are mentioning how different the team operates from the New York Yankees. The Yankees haven't seen the success they are used to seeing, and they haven't shaken up their front office. New York Yankees fans have been asking for a new front office for years now.

The Houston Astros could bring in an old friend to fill the team's general manager job

Houston Astros Media Availability Day
The Houston Astros owner now needs to find a new general manager for the 2023 season. One name that immediately pops up in baseball fans' minds is Jeff Lunhow.

Lunhow was the team's general manager before James Click was hired in 2020. Houston let go of Lunhow amid the sign-stealing scandal from 2017.

Jeff Lunhow crafted the roster that won the World Series in 2017. Many players from that 2017 team are still with the Astros today. He was a big part of the team's success.

The team didn't want to let go of Lunhow, and this would be the perfect opportunity to bring him back. He's a fan favorite in Houston, and the fans would be more than thrilled to see him run the organization once again.

