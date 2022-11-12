The Houston Astros shook up their World Series-winning front office. It has been reported that the team fired general manager James Click days after winning the World Series. The move comes as a surprise as Click was offered a one-year extension on top of a bonus in his salary days ago.

Click wasn't impressed with the offer as he believes that he should get a better offer than a one-year extension. He feels that he was disrespected in a way by Houston owner Jim Crane. He voiced his displeasure with the situation in a meeting with other GMs in the league. He was ultimately fired shortly after that.

The Houston Astros offered manager Dusty Baker the same one-year extension, and he accepted. At least the Astros aren't completely cleaning house after a successful season.

The move shocked MLB fans on Twitter. They couldn't believe the team would let go of their GM a couple of days after they had won a World Series. Fans think this is unprecedented.

Baseball fans can't get over how weird the situation is. Not often does a team fire someone in their front office after winning the World Series, let alone their general manager.

Some fans are mentioning how different the team operates from the New York Yankees. The Yankees haven't seen the success they are used to seeing, and they haven't shaken up their front office. New York Yankees fans have been asking for a new front office for years now.

The Houston Astros could bring in an old friend to fill the team's general manager job

The Houston Astros owner now needs to find a new general manager for the 2023 season. One name that immediately pops up in baseball fans' minds is Jeff Lunhow.

Lunhow was the team's general manager before James Click was hired in 2020. Houston let go of Lunhow amid the sign-stealing scandal from 2017.

Jeff Lunhow crafted the roster that won the World Series in 2017. Many players from that 2017 team are still with the Astros today. He was a big part of the team's success.

The team didn't want to let go of Lunhow, and this would be the perfect opportunity to bring him back. He's a fan favorite in Houston, and the fans would be more than thrilled to see him run the organization once again.

