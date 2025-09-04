“Wish I could play” - Roman Anthony hopeful to return for postseason as oblique injury sidelines outfielder amid stretch run 

Earlier this week, during the fourth inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony exited after experiencing discomfort in his left oblique following a check swing and a strikeout. Subsequent imaging confirmed the injury and he was promptly placed on the 10-day injured list. The injury comes just a month away from the postseason. According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the injury of such nature generally takes four to six weeks to return, which means Anthony's injury could potentially stretch into postseason play.On Thursday, Anthony expressed frustration for not being there for the team when they needed him the most. &quot;It sucks,&quot; Anthony told reporters postgame via NESN. &quot;You know, I wish I could play. That's all I really care about.&quot;He added that he'll give his best efforts in the training room so that he can get back on time. &quot;Unfortunately, I've never dealt with something like this,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;I don't know the recovery time for something like this. It's just a matter of trusting the training staff and the coaching staff, and doing everything I can on my end to get healthy and hopefully return as soon as I possibly can.&quot;But I'm not going to put a timeline on anything. I don’t want to set any realistic or unrealistic goals. For me, it's just a matter of showing up every day, doing everything I can in the training room, and making sure that with my sleep and diet, I’m in the best possible physical and mental shape to get back out there as soon as I can,&quot; he added. Roman Anthony steadfast in support of Red Sox, who are aiming World Series Roman Anthony made his MLB debut this season and he has been nothing short of exceptional. The Red Sox saw the massive potential in him and extended him to an eight-year, $130 million deal. Anthony has also lived up to the expectations, slashing .292/.396/.463 with eight homers and 32 RBIs over 71 games. When talking about the team's chances of winning the World Series this fall, Anthony sounded confident about the Red Sox. &quot;As a team, we believe we’re a World Series-caliber group, and we certainly believe that in this clubhouse,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;We're going to continue to believe it, regardless of who we have or don’t have. I'm going to keep supporting these guys and do everything I can to be the best teammate possible and hopefully get back to help this team win a World Series.&quot; Currently, the Red Sox (78-63) are in second place in the AL Wild Card table. Moreover, they are 4.5 games behind the AL East leader, the Toronto Blue Jays. If they top the division, it'll give Roman Anthony extra time to return on time. However, if they enter the postseason as a Wild Card, Roman Anthony might miss those games.