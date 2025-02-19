"Without Giancarlo Stanton, that's a thin lineup" - MLB analyst claims Red Sox are better than Yankees in American League East

Although the New York Yankees were unable to bring back Juan Soto to the Bronx in the offseason, the Bronx Bombers made several notable additions to fill the gap. However, one MLB analyst feels the Yankees' arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox have the better lineup after injury concern to veteran All-Star.

While Juan Soto had a career year with the Yankees last season along with captain Aaron Judge's second AL MVP-winning campaign, it was veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton doing the bidding for the AL East team in the postseason.

However, the five-time All-Star is reportedly dealing with tendinitis in both elbows, casting doubt over his availability for the Yankees' opening day. Former MLB player-turned-analyst Trevor Plouffe claimed the Boston Red Sox have a better lineup if the Yankees don't have Stanton on "Baseball Today" from JM Baseball.

"I've been looking at the Yankees roster, without Giancarlo Stanton, that's a thin lineup and we are calling this the best team in the American League," Plouffe said (17:30 onwards). To that, I say, no. Take away the Yankees name, take away that they went to the World Series last year because it's not the same team, I don't have them as the best team in the AL.

"Even though I try to keep telling myself they are because the odds are saying they have the best chance to win the AL. I can't look at this roster and say this is the best roster in the AL."

When asked about the team better than the Yankees in the AL by his co-host Chris Rose, Plouffe said:

"I think the Red Sox are a better team than the Yankees, I really, really do. Sure the AL is not that great, but tell me the Yankees are the best team in the AL and tell me why."

One of the major reasons behind Plouffe's reasoning could be the multiple signing by the Red Sox, the latest being two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman and the Yankees' inability to bring back Juan Soto's offensive output.

Giancarlo Stanton plagued by elbow issue, uncertain for Yankees' opening day

Giancarlo Stanton's injury struggles are known to every Yankees fan since his arrival at Yankee Stadium. However, the veteran slugger pulled in clutch in the postseason, especially in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians to help the team to the Fall Classic in October.

However, the 2024 ALCS MVP has been bothered by the same elbow issue he had last year, confirmed Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

"It's tough to say," Boone said on Stanton's season debut. "I'm not going to put any timeline on it. We're just going to be smart with it."

Despite his injury struggles, Giancarlo Stanton put up 27 homers and 72 runs last season with seven home runs and 16 RBI in the postseason. His lengthy absence from the lineup could hamper the offensive productivity with the bulk of responsibility falling on captain Aaron Judge.

