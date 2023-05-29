Create

"Woah Braves at 7 lets calm down" - Criticisms abound after Ben Verlander releases his newest MLB Power Rankings

By Adrian Dorney
Modified May 29, 2023 18:57 GMT
Ben Verlander has released his latest MLB Power Rankings
As we approach the two-month mark of the 2023 MLB season, the table is beginning to take shape. So far, we have seen several high highs and low lows.

On May 29th, Ben Verlander, MLB analyst and younger brother of defending Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, released his latest power rankings.

We are approximately two months into the season 👀 Here are @BenVerlander's Top 10 MLB Power Rankings 📈📉 https://t.co/hZXjsOEIbd
Although the list is Verlander's own educated opinion, there is no numerical standard to judge his convictions against. As such, fans wasted no time in volunteering their opinions regarding who should be higher on the list and who should not be on the list at all.

@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Are these power rankings simply based on results or are they based on longevity and how sustainable these are? The Rangers aren't the second best team in baseball
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Ben ur power rankings are constantly wrong. U know better man lol

Rounding off Verlander's 10-team list are the Tampa Bay Rays. With a record of 39-16, the Rays hold the title of the league's best team by a considerable margin. However, some fans took issue with the fact that four out of the ten teams belong to the AL East, which is the same division as the Rays.

@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Top 5 has 3 AL East teams
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Rays still god https://t.co/jvDk76DeMG
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Tampa Bay : https://t.co/IGHRCHrhIe

The Atlanta Braves were the team to arguably draw the most criticism from online observers. After posting a 17-9 record in April, the Braves have cooled to a 14-12 record in May, but they still remain on top of the NL East. According to many Twitter users, the general feeling is that the team should be placed higher based on their performance this season.

@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Braves 7th best team? That’s a joke.
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Braves took 2/3 from Baltimore and Texas but go off Midlander
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander braves at 7 is absolutely absurd😭
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander woah braves at 7 lets calm down

As always, the New York Yankees also received their fair share of flak from fans. Despite putting up 99 wins last season, the Bronx Bombers are lagging in third place in the AL East, seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Aaron Judge's team has, however, posted seven victories across their last ten games.

@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Yankees too high but otherwise not bad
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander The Yankees over the Braves is the biggest joke since Justin Verlander signing his contract with the Mets
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Does he even watch the games no way the braves are that low & no way the Yankees are that high

Additionally, a few trolls were happy to chime in on the action. A few comments backed teams like the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics, who both look extremely unlikely to get anywhere near the 2023 postseason.

@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Invalid where are the A’s
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Where are the A’s??????
@MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Royals hosed

Ben Verlander's MLB power rankings will be very fluid over the coming months

While criticism is always sure to come on the internet, Ben Verlander has done a good job of showing the who's who of the current MLB.

However, with the first two months of the season being an indicator, we are almost certain to see some significant movement up and down this list as the season progresses.

