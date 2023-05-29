As we approach the two-month mark of the 2023 MLB season, the table is beginning to take shape. So far, we have seen several high highs and low lows.

On May 29th, Ben Verlander, MLB analyst and younger brother of defending Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, released his latest power rankings.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Here are @BenVerlander 's Top 10 MLB Power Rankings We are approximately two months into the season

"We are approximately two months into the season. Here are @BenVerlander's Top 10 MLB Power Rankings" - FOX Sports: MLB

Although the list is Verlander's own educated opinion, there is no numerical standard to judge his convictions against. As such, fans wasted no time in volunteering their opinions regarding who should be higher on the list and who should not be on the list at all.

Tafiki @TafikiJr @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Are these power rankings simply based on results or are they based on longevity and how sustainable these are? The Rangers aren't the second best team in baseball @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Are these power rankings simply based on results or are they based on longevity and how sustainable these are? The Rangers aren't the second best team in baseball

Rounding off Verlander's 10-team list are the Tampa Bay Rays. With a record of 39-16, the Rays hold the title of the league's best team by a considerable margin. However, some fans took issue with the fact that four out of the ten teams belong to the AL East, which is the same division as the Rays.

The Atlanta Braves were the team to arguably draw the most criticism from online observers. After posting a 17-9 record in April, the Braves have cooled to a 14-12 record in May, but they still remain on top of the NL East. According to many Twitter users, the general feeling is that the team should be placed higher based on their performance this season.

As always, the New York Yankees also received their fair share of flak from fans. Despite putting up 99 wins last season, the Bronx Bombers are lagging in third place in the AL East, seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Aaron Judge's team has, however, posted seven victories across their last ten games.

𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒆𝒓 🪓 (32-21) @Braves2Dawgs @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander The Yankees over the Braves is the biggest joke since Justin Verlander signing his contract with the Mets @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander The Yankees over the Braves is the biggest joke since Justin Verlander signing his contract with the Mets

B @BudsABB @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Does he even watch the games no way the braves are that low & no way the Yankees are that high @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Does he even watch the games no way the braves are that low & no way the Yankees are that high

Additionally, a few trolls were happy to chime in on the action. A few comments backed teams like the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics, who both look extremely unlikely to get anywhere near the 2023 postseason.

Ben Verlander's MLB power rankings will be very fluid over the coming months

While criticism is always sure to come on the internet, Ben Verlander has done a good job of showing the who's who of the current MLB.

However, with the first two months of the season being an indicator, we are almost certain to see some significant movement up and down this list as the season progresses.

