"Won't be watching tomorrow", "Season over" - New York Yankees fans furious with team's late-inning collapse, dropping Game 3 to the Cleveland Guardians 

The New York Yankees lost a heartbreaker to the Cleveland Guardians, 6-5, on Saturday night.

The Guardians came back from down two runs in the ninth inning to win the game and take the series advantage at 2-1. The Yankees now face elimination with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday night.

Myles Straw and Steven Kwan singled to get the inning started for the Guardians in the ninth. Straw singled and scored against Eddie Rosario, while Jose Ramirez reached on an infield single to load the bases. Oscar Gonzalez provided the game-winning single, scoring against Rosario.

New York Yankees fans were furious with the loss. They couldn't believe that their bullpen gave up three runs in the ninth inning. They believe the series is coming to an end on Sunday.

"We won't be watching tomorrow," one fan said.

"Season over," said another.

Matt Siegel @TheDiamondMLB @Yankees IKF gave up 3 runs on defense. Address the 7 month problem, it leads to daily problems. Losers. Losers every year. Losers who never get replaced @Yankees IKF gave up 3 runs on defense. Address the 7 month problem, it leads to daily problems. Losers. Losers every year. Losers who never get replaced

It's understandable that fans have lost faith in the team after Saturday's performance. They can't believe that the Yankees are struggling to score runs with the kind of offensive firepower they have.

With Gerrit Cole starting the game on Sunday, fans are hoping he pitches the best game of his entire career. It won't look good for the organization if they are eliminated by a team who came out of the AL Central.

New York Yankees need to get their bats going

Aaron Judge finally ended his postseason slump with a no-doubt home run in the third inning off Triston McKenzie. He went 1-4 in Saturday's game, breaking his 0-8 slump during the first two games.

Harrison Bader and Oswaldo Cabrera hit home runs alongside Judge but it just wasn't enough. New York had a hard time extending the innings. Either the top half of the lineup is contributing, or the bottom. Both haven't been able to succeed at the same time.

Gerrit Cole is the expected starter for the New York Yankees on Sunday. He started in Game 1 and held the Guardians to one run in a 4-1 win. He dominated Cleveland with eight strikeouts on four hits in 6.1 innings pitched. He'll need to mirror that start if he hopes to keep New York's season alive.

The Guardians are expected to throw their Game 1 starter as well. Cal Quantrill pitched five innings, giving up four runs.

The Yankees will need to get their entire lineup involved in Game 4 if they want to even up the series.

