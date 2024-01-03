"Woo Suk? Padres Suk!!" "That's what she said" - MLB fans join forces to ridicule San Diego after Woo Suk Go's reported signing

South Korean closer Woo Suk Go is reportedly signing with a major league team this offseason. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the San Diego Padres are close to signing the reliever and will use him as the team's closer next season.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to the Padres' reported signing.

"Woo Suk??? Padres suk!!!!" one fan said.

"That’s what she said," another quipped.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Previously, the Padres got in agreement with starter Yuki Matsui on a five-year, $28 million deal, and now it's potentially time for another international signing.

The Padres are seeing a major exodus from their bullpen, with the likes of Josh Hader, Nick Martinez and Luis García hitting free agency. In contrast, they have gone with a high-risk, high-reward strategy, getting top arms from the Asian market.

The club already has Matsui and Robert Suarez (a former NPB player) as their top two leverage relievers. Earlier this winter, they acquired Enyel De Los Santos from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Scott Barlow.

A bit about South Korean reliever, Woo Suk Go

Hailing from Incheon, South Korea, Woo Suk Go is a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher and was posted by the LG Twins from KBO. He has pitched seven seasons, all as a reliever in KBO. In the past five seasons with the Twins, Woo Suk Go has been a reliable arm in the bullpen.

He has four seasons with an ERA under 4.00, including three with an earned run average of less than 2.20. He also had more than 30 saves in '19, '21 and '22.

On the downside, Go had an alarming walk rate and has allowed more than 10% of opposing hitters to walk in four seasons. According to Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs, Woo Suk Go leans on a mid-90s fastball and has a cutter in the low 90s with a curveball to throw hitters off balance.

