"Words can’t describe the emotions that I’ve been feeling" - When Mike Trout mourned his brother-in-law's passing away with touching tribute

Mike Trout lost his long-time high school friend and brother-in-law Aaron Cox in 2018. The superstar baseball player was friends and teammates with Cox in high school, and Cox later married his sister in 2017. About a year later, he passed away.

Trout then took to social media to mourn the loss of his dear friend and relative, as the Trout family was shocked by his passing. He was just 24 when he died, and the cause of death was unannounced.

The Los Angeles Angels player posted to social media, and his heartfelt caption read:

"Aaron, words can’t describe the emotions that I’ve been feeling the past week and a half. You were more than just my brother-in-law... you were my best friend. You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you. You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest. Seeing and hearing about your impact on other people are all things that made me a better person every single day."

Trout gave credit to his brother-in-law for helping make him a better person. He went on to praise the person he was and express his grief over the tragic loss:

"You were a great kid and it kills me to know that you are gone... I can’t thank you enough for what you have meant to me over these last 11 years. I know you will be watching over me now that you are gone, I promise to take care of your sister and watch over your whole family. Heaven got a great one and I know I will see you again someday."

Trout maintained a positive outlook in the face of a tough loss.

Mike Trout not ready to move on from Angels

Mike Trout recently commented on the trade rumors that have swirled around him. The superstar outfielder said there might be a time in the future that he'd be willing to consider leaving the only team he's played for.

Mike Trout isn't ready for a trade yet

However, he noted that that time is not now. Jeff Passan also reported that Trout was urging the front office to make moves now and improve the team rather than trade him away when things don't go well.

