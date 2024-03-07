"Words can't express how proud I am of this man" - Mike Zunino's wife Alyssa pens heartfelt note as former Mariners star calls time on baseball career

Former Mariners, Guardians and Rays big league catcher Mike Zunino has called time on his baseball career.

He made the announcement via an Instagram post from his representative at Wassermann Baseball on Wednesday night.

"With profound gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball after 11 seasons.

"As I reflect on my career, I am appreciative of the support of the baseball community and those who have guided me along the way." - Mike Zunino via his Instagram post

He continued by expressing his gratitude to his family, advisors, representatives, teammates, the MLBPA, the Mariners, Rays and Guardians, as well as their loyal fanbase.

"While my time on the field has concluded, my passion for baseball remains as strong as ever, and I eagerly anticipate exploring new avenues to contribute to the sport.

"I am excited to bring what I have learned in the game to the next generation of MLB players, and to give back to the game that has given so much to me." - Zunino via Instagram

Mike Zunino's wife, Alyssa, also took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her husband, noting his amazing tenure in the big leagues and congratulating him for the success he attained during his MLB career.

"Words can’t express how proud I am of this man. He has worked so hard to live his dream of becoming an MLB player, and it has been so much fun to be by his side through it all. He is retiring after 11 seasons in the big leagues.

"It has been such an amazing ride, and we have so many incredible memories on it. We’re excited for the next chapter and to see what God has in store for us. Love you babe!" - Alyssa Zunino

After graduating from the University of Florida in 2012 with a Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, he was among the best collegiate players in the country.

Mike Zunino was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the first round as the third overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. After making quick strides through the minor league ranks, he became their best prospect and made his Mariners debut on Jun. 12, 2013.

Mike Zunino had a decent big-league career in baseball

Although Mike Zunino was a bit inconsistent throughout most of his big league career, he was quite talented in other areas.

Despite ending his career with a .199 batting average and a .271 on-base percentage, he hit 149 home runs and generated 18.3 fWAR with 46 saves on defense over a span of 11 years with the Guardians, the TB Rays and the Mariners.

Mike Zunino was frequently praised for his leadership in the clubhouse, and he could leverage that ability to land coaching jobs in the future.

His retirement statement suggests that he might return to the diamond in the future to pursue a role in a management capacity in the MLB.

