"World Series chances seem to slipping away daily" "How does this even happen" - Yordan Alvarez suffers second hand injury of the season, leaves Houston Astros fans questioning playoff run

The Houston Astros were dealt a bad hand with the recent injury to their superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez has been an MVP for the team in 2022 and received his first All-Star selection this season. With a .294 batting average and 31 home runs, Alvarez has been an offensive weapon in 2022.

This is the second hand injury of the year for Alvarez, but not the same hand. A right hand injury landed him on the injured list back in July. This injury is to his left hand and has caused concern over his durability, especially with the postseason looming.

Brian McTaggart was the first to report the news via Twitter.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros manager Dusty Baker said Yordan Alvarez is out of the lineup because he saw a doctor and got treatment on his left hand, which isn’t the hand that landed him on the IL in July. Baker hopes Alvarez is back Tuesday. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Yordan Alvarez is out of the lineup because he saw a doctor and got treatment on his left hand, which isn’t the hand that landed him on the IL in July. Baker hopes Alvarez is back Tuesday.

News of the injury has caused quite a bit of consternation for Houston Astros fans, who have not had much cause for concern all season.

Chris @clp675 @brianmctaggart World Series chances seem to slipping away daily. @brianmctaggart World Series chances seem to slipping away daily. https://t.co/JvsFRWnKno

While there is some optimism that Yordan Alvarez will not miss too much time, there is still fear of an extended absence.

Having both hands damaged is bad news, as it means the two injuries could exacorbate each other.

Rather than rushing him back into the lineup, it might be prudent to give him time off. The Houston Astros are not desperate to get their win total up, and rest could be exactly what Alvarez needs. If they drop a few games in August and September to set themselves up better for October, very few would complain.

ScoBro @ScoBroInc @brianmctaggart Just put him on IL for 2 weeks. Get it over with. Yankees are going to pass us eventually for #1 anyway. Division is won. Just get ready for playoffs. @brianmctaggart Just put him on IL for 2 weeks. Get it over with. Yankees are going to pass us eventually for #1 anyway. Division is won. Just get ready for playoffs.

Fucking awesome. Smfh. @brianmctaggart So, arguably overcompensating for right hand injury, he is rewarded with a left hand injury.Fucking awesome. Smfh. @brianmctaggart So, arguably overcompensating for right hand injury, he is rewarded with a left hand injury. Fucking awesome. Smfh.

Astros Fan @AstrosFanOU812 @brianmctaggart This is some weird shit. If it was severely hurt, he'd be on the IL. If not, two days are going to do what? @brianmctaggart This is some weird shit. If it was severely hurt, he'd be on the IL. If not, two days are going to do what?

When he is healthy, Yordan Alvarez is one of the best offensive players in the MLB.

Just replace his knees and hands so he can be our MVP again

Without Alvarez, the road to the World Series becomes all the more difficult for the Houston Astros.

Robert Shultz @Rlshultz0618 @brianmctaggart Hopefully he’s back soon. But they need to make sure he’s healthy, a healthy Alvarez increased this teams WS chances big time @brianmctaggart Hopefully he’s back soon. But they need to make sure he’s healthy, a healthy Alvarez increased this teams WS chances big time

How many hurt hands does Yordan have? Gawd, we need this guy healthy and mashing.

Yordan Alvarez is one of the most electric players in baseball and is always liable to blast home runs deep. Nobody wants to see him miss time due to injury.

Other Houston Astros stars will need to step up in Yordan Alvarez's absence

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros

The Astros currently hold the best record in the American League, but the New York Yankees are very close behind. They are more than capable of surpassing the Astros and securing home-field advantage through the AL playoffs.

Stars like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman will have to elevate their games to lead the team to victories. If they are unable to do so, the Astros may find themselves going into the playoffs at a disadvantage.

