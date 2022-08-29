"World Series chances seem to slipping away daily" "How does this even happen" - Yordan Alvarez suffers second hand injury of the season, leaves Houston Astros fans questioning playoff run

The Houston Astros were dealt a bad hand with the recent injury to their superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez has been an MVP for the team in 2022 and received his first All-Star selection this season. With a .294 batting average and 31 home runs, Alvarez has been an offensive weapon in 2022.
This is the second hand injury of the year for Alvarez, but not the same hand. A right hand injury landed him on the injured list back in July. This injury is to his left hand and has caused concern over his durability, especially with the postseason looming.
Brian McTaggart was the first to report the news via Twitter.
News of the injury has caused quite a bit of consternation for Houston Astros fans, who have not had much cause for concern all season.
While there is some optimism that Yordan Alvarez will not miss too much time, there is still fear of an extended absence.
Having both hands damaged is bad news, as it means the two injuries could exacorbate each other.
Rather than rushing him back into the lineup, it might be prudent to give him time off. The Houston Astros are not desperate to get their win total up, and rest could be exactly what Alvarez needs. If they drop a few games in August and September to set themselves up better for October, very few would complain.
When he is healthy, Yordan Alvarez is one of the best offensive players in the MLB.
Without Alvarez, the road to the World Series becomes all the more difficult for the Houston Astros.
Yordan Alvarez is one of the most electric players in baseball and is always liable to blast home runs deep. Nobody wants to see him miss time due to injury.
Other Houston Astros stars will need to step up in Yordan Alvarez's absence
The Astros currently hold the best record in the American League, but the New York Yankees are very close behind. They are more than capable of surpassing the Astros and securing home-field advantage through the AL playoffs.
Stars like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman will have to elevate their games to lead the team to victories. If they are unable to do so, the Astros may find themselves going into the playoffs at a disadvantage.