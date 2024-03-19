"World Series incoming" - Royals fans hyped as Kansas City Cheifs Head Coach Andy Reid slated to throw first pitch on Opening Day

The Kansas City Royals have long seen the success of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Out of the last five seasons, they have been to the Super Bowls four times, winning it the last two seasons.

The Crowns are hoping some of that success will rub off as Reid is set to throw the first pitch on Opening Day. Opening Day for Kansas City is March 28, when the Minnesota Twins roll into town.

Reid has a long history with the sport of baseball. As a youngster, he worked as a vendor at Dodger Stadium.

Royals fans could not be more excited with the choice to have Reid throw out the first pitch. He is the most successful coach in the NFL right now, especially with the help of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

"World Series incoming" one fan posted.

"Great pick for KC! Time to see if coach can sling it like his quarterback" another fan posted.

Fans are wondering what kind of arm coach has. All eyes will be on Coach Reid when he takes the mound to open up the new season.

The Royals should be an improved team from last season

The Kansas City Royals were one of the worst teams in the league last year. They did not have much going for them, as they were a young ballclub. They finished the year with 56 wins, their lowest win total since 2005.

This offseason, they signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe spent the 2023 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds, hitting .233/.297/.416 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Another player Kansas City added over the offseason is Adam Frazier. Frazier spent the 2023 season with the Baltimore Orioles, hitting .240/.300/.396 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs.

This season, fans should look forward to a full season of Cole Ragans. He joined the team in June last year after being traded from the Texas Rangers. He will likely work as the team's ace this year, followed by Michael Wacha and Brady Singer.

This is a much-improved roster than the one the front office rolled out last year. They should see a rise in their win totals with a group of guys who can get the job done.

A postseason appearance seems far away, but they could be one of the most improved teams in the league this season.

