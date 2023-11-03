Corey Seager helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series title in franchise history. He was vital in the team's success, homering in three of the five games played.

This is the second World Series MVP Award Seager has taken home, the first coming during the 2020 season when he played with the Dodgers. He has quietly become one of the league's most-feared players.

During the World Series parade, Seager had some unfinished business. Speaking to the fans, he sent a shot at Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros, resurfacing a month-old quote.

“Everyone was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn’t win the World Series. I guess we’ll never know" said Seager.

The comment received a huge ovation, as finally, the Rangers are the top team in Texas after years of domination from the Astros. This rivalry looks like it is just getting started.

"A lot of people were wondering what it was going to be like if the "Stros didn't win the division. I guess we'll never know" said Bregman.

Without a doubt, Bregman and the Astros heard Corey Seager's comments and will have something to say about when the two teams meet up next season.

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers have some work to do if they want to remain on top

The Houston Astros have been on a tear the last few seasons. They have been the giants in the AL West, winning it in 2017-19 and 2021-23, but has their reign ended?

It has if Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers continue to build on what they have right now. However, they will have some work to do in the offseason with reshaping their pitching staff.

Jordan Montgomery, Martin Perez, Jake Odorizzi, Aroldis Chapman, Will Smith, and Ian Kennedy will all be free agents. Also, the Rangers will not have Jacob deGrom for the first half of the season. They have the No. 5 prospect, Jack Leiter, waiting in the weeds. He could be a guy who cracks the rotation if he has a good run in spring Training.

However, Texas has shown its ability to spend and attract stars in free agency. It would not surprise many if the same happens this offseason. They could target somebody like Blake Snell or Aaron Nola.

The Rangers accomplished their goal this season but have some work to do to remain on top.