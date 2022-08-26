"World Series run time" "Let the playoff push begin!" - Philadelphia Phillies fans elated with Bryce Harper's scheduled return to team on Friday, certain of playoff berth with superstar in lineup

The wait for Philadelphia Phillies fans is finally over: Bryce Harper will be activated tomorrow. Harper, who has been out since June 25 with injury, is returning after a short rehab stint in the minor leagues. This comes at the perfect time as the Phillies are currently fighting for a National League Wild Card spot.

Before the injury that caused him to be sidelined for two months, Bryce Harper was having an electric season for Philadelphia. Through 64 games, Harper posted a slash line of .318/.385/.599. He also has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, and a 2.6 WAR. His efforts even got him selected to the 2022 All-Star Game despite being injured.

Having a player like Harper on the squad is game-changing. Since entering the league back in 2012, Harper has established himself as one of the greatest hitters of this generation. Harper has a career .281 batting average and .528 slugging, totaling a .919 OPS for his career. He is just shy of 300 home runs and doubles and has 800 RBIs in 11 seasons played.

Before returning to the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce Harper spent a short time playing for the Phillies' Triple-A squad for a rehabilitation stint. In the few games he played, he absolutely raked, blasting two homers in his first game. This had fans pumped for what's to come once he is back in Philadelphia.

Harper's return comes at a crucial time for the Phillies, as they are currently fighting to reach the postseason. If they can do so, it would be the first time in 11 years.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011

The Phillies have not reached the playoffs since the Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, and Chase Utley era. Since then, Philadelphia has had seven losing seasons and has not been close to the postseason. However, that could all change this year.

Although the Phillies started off this year mediocre, they have bounced back and now hold one of the three Wild Card spots in the National League. They currently have a 69-55 record and have a lead in the Wild Card race by 3.5 games.

The division seems a little out of reach as they are 9.5 games out, but anything is possible. Hopefully, Bryce Harper's return will dawn a new playoff era for the Philadelphia Phillies.

