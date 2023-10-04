World Series winner, member of 1962 Mets Joe Christopher passes away at 87, cause of death unknown

Joe Christopher, member of the original season with the New York Mets passed away aged 87. The Mets announced his death after the former outfielder was going through hospice care.

Joe Christopher started off with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1955 as a free agent. In three seasons with the club, he became a World Series winner in 1960. He moved onto the New York Mets in 1962 when they were unveiled as a new expansion team.

Part of the original roster after the expansion draft, Christopher became a strong unit in the batting lineup. He slashed .244/.338/.362 with six home runs, 11 stolen bases and 32 RBIs in his first season with the club.

His most productive year came in 1964 when he led the batting line up in various counts. He led the team in on-base percentage (.360), OPS (.826) RBIs (76), doubles (26) and walks (48) only missing out on batting average (.300) which was taken by Ron Hunt with a .303 record.

During that season he set a franchise record for most bases in a particular game when he reached 11. On the August 18th game, he went 4-5 with a triple and home run. This Mets record stood till it was equalled by Francisco Lindor this very season when he went 5-5 in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the 6th of July.

Christopher retired with the Red Sox leaving the Mets after a four year span. He recorded .265/.334/.387 with 156 RBIs and 101 extra base hits. In defence he played all three positions in the outfield for the Amazins.

Joe Christopher was the eleventh living member of the original Mets

Joe Christopher's death leaves ten living members of the 1962 original Mets roster. The list includes - Craig Anderson, Galen Cisco, Cliff Cook, John DeMerit, Rick Herrscher, Jay Hook, Ed Kranepool, Ken MacKenzie, Felix Mantilla and Jim Marshall.