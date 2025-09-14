"Worse than a**" - MLB insider rips Dodgers' big free-agent bullpen signings as season’s biggest busts

The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the busiest teams in the offseason as they strengthened the roster in a bid to defend their World Series title. All-Star pitchers Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott were two of the biggest additions for the team in free agency.
Yates, coming off a second All-Star campaign with the Texas Rangers, signed a one-year, $13 million deal in January. Meanwhile, Scott, who split time with the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres in his first All-Star season in 2024, signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Dodgers in January.
Despite their solid performances last season, Yates and Scott have struggled for the Dodgers. After Yates conceded three earned runs in just 0.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, MLB insider Blake Harris lashed out at the Dodgers' bullpen acquisitions.
"It really is remarkable that both of the big free agent bullpen additions have been worse than a** this season."
Although the Dodgers came from behind to win 13-7 on Saturday, Tanner Scott had conceded a walk-off grand slam against the Giants in the series opener on Friday.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts backs Tanner Scott after conceding walk-off grand slam
Tanner Scott was lights out with the Padres last offseason, especially against the Dodgers in the NLDS. However, the All-Star closer has been underwhelming with LA this season, costing the team in high-leverage situations.
Despite his disastrous outing on Friday, manager Dave Roberts is backing Scott to come good for the defending World Series winners.
"We’ve just got to continue to try to give him confidence and when the time’s right, run him out there and expect good things to happen and expect it to turn, Roberts said on Friday. "Certainly it doesn’t feel good giving up runs in any capacity.
"He’s one of our highest-leverage guys, so a lot of times when it doesn’t go well, the game is in the balance. There’s obviously outside noise, but inside the clubhouse, guys believe in him. I believe in him. We’re going to need him. That’s just the facts. We’re going to need him.”
In 53 appearances for the Dodgers, Scott has pitched 50.1 innings with a 4.47 ERA. The Dodgers will need to sort their bullpen arms with the postseason looming.