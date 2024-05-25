“Worst bullpen in the league”; “DFA the bullpen” - Dodgers fans upset as losing streak continues following pitching slump 

Fans reacted online as the Los Angeles Dodgers lost against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday. The Reds ended the game with a 9-6 score.

The Dodgers started strong with a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Chris Taylor hit a two-run double followed by a solo RBI double by Mookie Betts. Shohei Ohtani’s RBI groundout brought in another run for his team.

In the fifth inning, Will Smith hit a solo home run, his sixth of the season. Teoscar Hernandez also hit a solo homer in the ninth but it couldn’t turn the tide of the loss.

Several fans on X/Twitter blamed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ losing streak on the bullpen, urging manager Dave Roberts to take action:

“worst bullpen in the league,” a comment reads.

“DFA the bullpen,” another comment read.

“This team is so wildly inconsistent and to bad our terrible manager will never be able to fix it,” a user wrote.

Dodgers fans were quite unpleased with their third consecutive loss and more reactions followed on X:

“Thanks for ruining my night,” a fan said.

“Stop being mid (besides Mookie),” another fan said.

“Robert’s starting rotation is in a losing streak and that’s bad news for the Dodgers,” a user said.

The Cincinnati Reds took the lead in the first inning on Spencer Steer’s homers off Dodgers pitcher James Paxton. Stuart Fairchild then hit a solo homer in the fifth inning while facing Paxton.

In the fifth, Yohan Ramirez allowed Nick Martini to be hit by pitch, which resulted in the Reds offense bringing in another run. Jonathan India hit a grand slam, bringing in another three runs in the same inning while facing off against Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addresses James Paxton’s struggles on the mound

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher James Paxton pitched for 4.2 innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four players. Talking about the performance, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via AP News):

“To start with, I don’t think James had his best stuff. He was trying to find it all night long, with the four walks in four plus innings and the pitch count getting up.”

Despite the losing streak, the Dodgers lead the NL West with a 33-20 record. The Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds again in the second of their three-game series on Saturday.

