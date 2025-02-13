"Worst rule in sports" - Fans react to MLB insider blasting Yankees' facial hair policy

The New York Yankees are the most successful franchise in Major League Baseball, having won 27 World Series titles. Through the years, the organization has upheld strict policies and traditions, some of which may raise eyebrows.

One such policy is the Yankees' facial hair rule, which prohibits all male members of the organization — including players, coaches and executives — from having any facial hair except for a mustache. The policy was introduced after George Steinbrenner bought the team in 1973.

On Wednesday, photos of clean-shaven Devin Williams went viral. Williams, who was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Yankees this offseason, was spotted throwing at the Yankees’ spring training facility. The sight of him without his usual facial hair led MLB insider Robert Murray to post on X:

"The Yankees’ facial hair policy is the worst rule in sports. There. Someone had to say it."

Several fans reacted to Murray's statement on X, with opinions split between supporters and critics.

"Yeah, almost everyone has been saying it," one fan commented.

"I don’t know how the players union hasn’t stepped in on this," another wrote.

"You might be the first person to say this. Very brave," another added.

Meanwhile, some Yankees fans defended the policy.

"Buy your own team and make your own rules. Until then…….," one wrote.

"Guy who can’t grow facial hair is mad about facial hair policy. Peak Twitter," another posted.

"Is it bad that I think it’s great that they keep the tradition and history of the winningest franchise in sports alive…," another fan shared.

MLB players who have Criticized Yankees' facial hair rule

When George Steinbrenner implemented the rule, he wanted his players to be well-mannered, well-groomed and to reflect discipline within the organization.

However, in recent years, some players have spoken out against the policy, including Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen and former Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price.

In 2018, when McCutchen was traded to the Yankees, he had this to say:

"I definitely do think it takes away from our individualism as players and as people. We express ourselves in different ways."

In 2013, when Price was asked about the rule and whether he would shave his beard if the Yankees traded for him, he was blunt:

“I wouldn’t stay there very long then. I wouldn’t sign a long-term deal there. Those rules, that’s old-school baseball. I was born in ’85. That’s not for me. That’s not something I want to be a part of.”

Despite the criticism, the Yankees' facial hair rule remains intact, continuing a longstanding franchise tradition.

