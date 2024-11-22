"Worst team in history of the game" - Chris Sale laments losing to White Sox despite putting up a stellar performance for Braves

Chris Sale had a terrific season this year for the Atlanta Braves, posting a league-best record, ERA, and strikeout total. He won the Triple Crown and the Cy Young in the National League. It was a dominant showing from the pitcher, who only lost three games all season.

One of the three losses, however, was a stunner. Sale and the Braves took a loss to the Chicago White Sox. They only won 41 games this year, the lowest win percentage since the live ball era, but one of those wins came off the eventual Cy Young.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sale said with a laugh:

"Obviously had the best year of my career, win the CY Young, and one of my losses was to the worst team in the history of the game."

To Sale's credit, the loss is not really on him. He was dominant in that outing, throwing seven innings, with four hits, one earned run, one walk, and 11 strikeouts. It was one of his best outings, but the Braves were shut out.

It was one of only three losses, but Sale gave up a total of seven earned runs in his other two losses, so it's hard to fault him for their defeat to the White Sox.

Chris Sale reflects on Cy Young after tumultuous injury-riddled run

For the last four years, Chris Sale has pitched just 151 innings due to injury. The Boston Red Sox ace could not get healthy, and he was ultimately cast off to the Braves in an offseason trade.

Chris Sale won the Triple Crown (Imagn)

It could not have worked out better for the pitcher, who said:

“I’m glad it worked out this way because I feel like I’m able to appreciate this moment more now. When I was young, it just kind of came to me. I was able to go out there and perform and have success. You kind of figure out what the deal is when you go through a tough time like that. I can’t stress enough about everybody that helped me get here. I’m just very thankful for them.”

Sale had a career year that adds to his Hall of Fame resume after a time when it looked like he might not be an impactful player ever again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback